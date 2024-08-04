WCMF 2024 Gets Bigger: Dominica unveils Rotimi, Voice, Signal Band in 2nd wave

The Dominica Festivals Committee (DFC) has unveiled the exciting next wave of artists who will be performing at the most anticipated World Creole Music Festival 2024.



Nigerian American singer Rotimi, Trinidadian Soca Artist Voice, and several others have been announced as part of the lineup.



The annual World Creole Music Festival 2024 will take place in Dominica from October 25 to 27 at the Windsor Park Sports Stadium. The festival will feature several performers from across the region and the world who will be setting the stage with fire.



Like always, this year also, the festival is anticipated to attract a huge crowd and will be highly successful.



Earlier also, the DFC revealed five artists as the first wave of performers for the WCMF 2024, including Saint Lucians Umpa and Subance, Nadia Batson, Jamaica’s Valiant, and Kassav Se’w Nou Enme.



The new wave comprises of Rotimi who is a Nigerian American singer, actor, and model known for his captivating blend of R&B and Afrobeat music. As Afrobeats are readily becoming a staple of Dominica’s World Creole Music Festival, Rotimi is set to give visitors a good time.



Straight out of Antigua, Tian Winter is also set to turn up the stage at the Dominica’s World Creole Music Festival 2024. Known for his seamless fusion of R&B and Caribbean beats, the singer has become a major force in the world music scene.



Next in the line is Voice, who is a phenomenal Trinidadian soca artist who has captured Soca lovers far and near with his top-charting singles. Also, the five-time soca monarch winner in his home country, Skinny Fabulous, will bring his dynamic blend of soca and dancehall to WCMF 2024.



An exciting trio that will be part of the festival is Gramps Morgan, Duane Stepheson & Luciano who are renowned Jamaican reggae artists promising an unforgettable performance.



The legendary icons of Cadence-lypso, Dominica’s very own Midnight Groovers, will once again ignite the WCMF stage! Get ready to sway to the cultural musical performance of a lifetime.



Additionally, Ridge and Pudaz, the viral duo, will also take to the WCMF stage to give the performance everyone has been waiting for. Adding their own touch to Bouyon music, Ridge and Pudaz have created bouyon hits that live in the minds rent free.



Dominica’s beloved Shelly and Signal Band are set to make everyone fall for the lyrical craftiness and infectious melodies as they continue to top both Dominican and Caribbean streaming charts. The band will be giving one of the most exciting performances at the festival in October.



The DFC also revealed Bouyon Boss himself, Asa Bantan, who has always made the audience groove with his electrifying beats.