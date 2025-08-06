Saint Lucia crowned Caribbean Champions at 2025 OECS Boxing Invitational

The three-day tournament at the Pavilion on the Ramp in Rodney Bay concluded on Sunday night.

Saint Lucia: The island’s national boxing team has successfully defended their title at the 2025 OECS Invitational Boxing Championships. Saint Lucia finished first in the final standing with 24 points, securing their position as the top boxing team across the Caribbean region.

The three-day tournament which took place at the Pavilion on the Ramp in Rodney Bay, came to an end on Sunday night. This event was organized by the Saint Lucia Boxing Association and brought in over 100 athletes and delegates from various nations.

The arena was turned into a professional boxing gym which drew in a large crowd of dignified guests, business leaders, tourists, and local fans.

Saint Lucia delivered a stunning performance. They won four gold, five silver, and two bronze medals. Also in the running was Trinidad and Tobago, taking the second spot with 16 points and in third place was Guyana with 15 points.

Final Standings

1st: Saint Lucia - 24 points (4 gold, 5 silver, 2 bronze)

Saint Lucia - 24 points (4 gold, 5 silver, 2 bronze) 2nd: Trinidad and Tobago - 16 points (4 Gold, 2 Silver)

Trinidad and Tobago - 16 points (4 Gold, 2 Silver) 3rd: Guyana - 15 points (5 Gold)

Guyana - 15 points (5 Gold) 4th: Martinique - 8 (2 Gold, 1 Silver)

Martinique - 8 (2 Gold, 1 Silver) 5th: Antigua and Barbuda - 8 points (1 Gold, 2 Silver, 1 Bronze)

Also, the top performers of the tournament were honored with special awards. These include:-

Best Junior Boxer: Nacham Alex of Saint Lucia

Nacham Alex of Saint Lucia Best Female Boxer: Akeelah Vancooten from Guyana

Akeelah Vancooten from Guyana Best Youth Boxer: Terran Wintz (Guyana)

Terran Wintz (Guyana) Best Elite Boxer: John D. Saint Lucia

Great success and boost in tourism

The event saw great boxers from all over the region come out to compete which at the same time brought in a tourism boost for Rodney Bay. It was strongly supported by the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority (SLTA) under their “Play Saint Lucia” brand.

The Saint Lucia Boxing Association described the championship as a great success. “With resounding pride, the Saint Lucia Boxing Association hailed the event as a success, noting the strength of their "coalition of the willing" and pledging to raise the bar even higher next year,” shared SLTA on their official Facebook page.