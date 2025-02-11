Kidnapped businessman found bound in shallow grave in Trinidad

Shashi Anand Rampersad's body was bound inside a 3-foot-deep grave and he was killed with a pickaxe, confirmed the Trinidad and Tobago Police Force

Trinidad and Tobago: The dead body of a high-profile businessman of Trinidad and Tobago was found bound inside a 3-foot-deep grave by a few locals on Saturday. The grave was found in a forested area off Dibe Road, around 500 feet from the roadway.

According to the information, the 36-year-old victim was a resident of Lange Park, Chaguanas and he was murdered. Initially, the businessman was kidnapped by seven masked gunmen who forced him into a car at his workplace on November 21, 2024, around 2:00 pm. He was the owner of Jit’s Stockpile located on Southern Main Road, Chaguanas.

The relatives of the victim confirmed that the body found in the forested area in St James, Trinidad is that of the kidnapped businessman Shashi Anand Rampersad. The identification was made on Monday at the Forensic Sciences Center.

Police officials confirmed that the body is awaiting an autopsy which is expected to be conducted later this week to determine the exact cause of death.

Following preliminary investigations, police reported that soon after the discovery was made by the locals in the St James area, the police were alerted following which officers from the St James CID, including PC Ali and Wilson responded to the scene.

The area was then cordoned off to conduct further investigations into this tragic discovery. The Crime Scene Investigators also processed the scene and took out the decomposing body, which was discovered lying in a crouched position on its back.

The hands of the deceased business were bound with a black-tie strap while the body was clad in washed-out dirty blue shorts. The grave was approximately 2 feet wide by 3 feet in length and 3 feet in depth.

Background of the kidnapping

According to the information, Rampersad was abducted on November 21, 2024, while he was delivering a load of gravel at Pierre Trace in Enterprise. Reports claim that a ransom demand of $500,000 was made, and a payment of $110,000 was subsequently made, however, despite the payment, Rampersad's whereabouts remained unknown.

It is also said that police had previously searched for Rampersad's body in a forested area off Riverville Trace on January 28 but instead found the remains of kidnapped Point Fortin resident Winston Rostant.

Also, Kareem Rodriguez was charged with the kidnapping for ransom of Rampersad and was refused bail. He is the second person to be charged in connection with Rampersad's kidnapping. The charge alleged that Rodriguez unlawfully seized and took away Rampersad without his consent and held him for ransom.