Virgil Hodge secures spot on St Kitts Music Festival line-up after viral success in 2024

The St Kitts Music Fesitval organisers have unveiled the official lineup for the upcoming festival which is slated to take place from June 26 to 28.

St Kitts and Nevis: Weeks after releasing "Burning Love" and "Can't Bring Me Down," Virgil Hodge has a place on the St. Kitts Music Festival line-up. The local singer has recently gained fame and attention after she hosted her first ever solo concert in May 2024 at the Melt Away and went viral by singing popular cover songs including R&B, Dancehall, Soca and Reggae.

The St Kitts Music Festival is slated to take place from June 26 to 28, 2024 with the lineup featuring a number of talented artists from across the region. Some international artists will also be performing including Patrice Roberts and Jennifer Hudson.

"Words cannot fully express how grateful I am for each and every one of you - my family, friends, supporters, and sponsors. Your love, encouragement, and unwavering belief in me have meant the world," Hodge posted on social media following the official announcement at a press conference to announce the final artistes.

Hodge said the past few months have been an incredible journey. "Because of your support, I am stepping onto the St. Kitts Music Festival stage as a solo artist! This is a dream come true, and it would not have been possible without you," she said.

Booked to perform on the third and final night (June 28th) of three-day Music Festival, Hodge said, "This is just the beginning! My journey as a reggae artist is only getting started, and I am so excited for what’s ahead. Thank you for every kind word, every share, every show of support—big or small, they all matter. I will continue to give my all and make you proud. Let’s keep rising together! With love and gratitude."

Hodge has released one selection "Burning Love" - a solo while "Can't bring me down," - written by Hodge and Dejour is to be released in a few weeks and "Burning Love" is now on Youtube.

The other acts on the night Hodge will perform on stage are: Jennifer Hudson, Ayra Starr, Romain Virgo, Christopher Martin, Abena Amory, Virgil Hodge and Nicholas Branker.

The line-up on 𝐓𝐡𝐮𝐫𝐬𝐝𝐚𝐲, 𝐉𝐮𝐧𝐞 𝟐𝟔, 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟓 is as follows: Shenseea, Signal Band, Trilla-G, Patrice Roberts, Yung Bredda, Kes The Band, AkaiiUSweet, Tabap, Kollision Band and Hone Bees String Band.

Meanwhile, Vybz Kartel, Barrington Levy, Spice, Jah Vinci, Chronic Law, Dejour, St. Kitts Steel Orchestra (SKSO) DJ Tero, IDeli Napi and Collin Wyatt will perform on 𝐅𝐫𝐢𝐝𝐚𝐲, 𝐉𝐮𝐧𝐞 𝟐𝟕, 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟓.