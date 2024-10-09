Kamla Persad-Bissessar embraces grieving parents of Jayden, vows justice for bullied teen

The Opposition Leader of Trinidad and Tobago, Kamla Persad Bissessar, is vowing to get justice for Jayden Lalchan, who ended his life to escape the cruelty of a school bully.



She gave the assurance to family, friends, and schoolmates at his funeral. As many were overcome with grief, Jayden was celebrated as a kind, loving, and creative soul.



During her address at the funeral, she expressed her condolences to the family, friends and loved ones of the 15 year old who took his own life amid alleged bullying at St Stephen’s College.



Persad Bissessar was also seen embracing parents of the teenager Fareeda and Rohan Lalchan who are unable to deal with the death of their only child.



She said sorry for the torment that the young child had to face and called upon the school’s staff to be more responsible as they failed to do anything despite getting reports from Lalchan at various times.



The Opposition Leader vowed justice and said, “I promise you that we will take all steps to ensure that justice be served, and those who preyed upon and hunted your son, and also on all those who turned a blind eye to his torment.”



Kamla Persad was joined by MP for Princes Town, Barry Shiva Padarath both of whom raised voice for drafting an anti bullying law in Trinidad and Tobago.



Meanwhile, students of the St Stephen's College, Princes Town were among those to pay respects to their schoolmate Jayden Lalchan who died by suicide last week.



Also, Pastor Josh Gajramsingh spoke at the funeral for Jayden Lalchan on Tuesday. He said he was sure that the bully whose actions led to Jayden's suicide death, would hear what he had to say. He called on students to not stay silent if they were victims of, or witness to bullying.



The child’s funeral was full of emotions as his loved ones were coming forward grieving in pain with one of his cousins saying, “I can close my eyes right now and I can see that little boy dancing to a song. You can see it, his kindness, gracious spirit and his ability to be so thoughtful and detailed.”



Jayden's cousin Nicholas lived with him in the United States until Jayden moved to Trinidad at age eight, but his tragic death left relatives, both here and abroad, shattered.



The teenager took his life last Wednesday after allegedly facing three years of torment at the St Stephen's College in Princetown, sending shockwaves across the island nation.