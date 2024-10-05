Trinidad: Teenager takes own life after alleged bullying, sparks call for justice

Trinidad and Tobago: A Form 4 student of St Stephen's College was found hanging from an electrical wire around his neck in the bathroom of his residence on Wednesday, October 3, 2024. The victim has been identified as 15-year-old Jayden Lalchan of Broomage Road, Princes Town in Trinidad.



It is revealed that the teen was found in the bathroom of the home, hanging from an electrical wire around his neck, which was tied to a metal towel rack.



The teen showed signs of life and was rushed to the Princes Town Health Facility, where he was pronounced dead.



Following his death by suicide, the friends of the teenager took to social media to reveal the truth behind this step, saying that he was being bullied. They also posted the alleged bully's name, Brand Kissoondhan, and a photo and are calling for justice.



Meanwhile, screenshots were also posted of the bully mocking Lalchan's death, sparking more outrage among netizens.



On the other hand, St Stephen's College also took to Facebook to express their sadness over the incident, saying, "It is with deep sadness and a heavy heart that we extend our sincere condolences to the family, friends, and teachers of Jayden Lalchan."'



They called the death an unimaginable loss and noted that their thoughts were with everyone who knew and loved him during this painful time.



As the news of the suicide is spreading on social media, people are calling out the parents of the bully to pay back for the huge loss and are blaming them for the child's absurd behaviour.



"The parents of the bully are not going to do anything. Most times, the children learn it from their parents and other ppl in the family. More than likely, they are bullies too," said a user named Amanda Griffith, while another user noted, "I want to know how the parents of the bully are feeling and if they are going to do anything about what their son caused?"