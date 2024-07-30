Toddler fatally shoots himself with father’s licensed gun in Jamaica

Jamaican Police said that the toddler has been identified as Rojaghn Anthony Hinds. The incident took place at the Ebony Vale, St Catherine on Sunday.

Jamaica: The police in Jamaica are investigating the circumstances under which a three-year-old boy shot himself with his father’s licensed gun.

According to the information, the incident occurred around 1:30 pm, when the baby’s father Rohan Hinds returned home from church and reportedly left his licensed Smith and Wesson 9 mm pistol under a couch in his home.

As per the police statement, the 57-year-old businessman went outside to dispose of garbage in a truck, and suddenly he heard a very loud gun noise.

Rohan Hinds said that he rushed back inside his home only to find his child in his mother’s hands bleeding from a wound to his head.

The parents rushed the infant to the Spanish Town Hospital, where he succumbed to injuries during treatment.

Meanwhile, the Spanish Town Police officials have seized the weapon, while the investigation continues.

The police also said that both Rohan Hinds and his wife are presently being questioned and statements are being recorded to unveil the complete details of the tragic incident.

Also, the investigators are continuing their search for anything suspicious on the crime scene. Authorities are suspecting a homicide with some officials saying they never experienced anything like this during their career.

The Jamaican police said they are working to determine the exact circumstances which led to the discharge of the firearm. While the police have not yet disclosed any further details, but they are attempting to understand how the child gained access to the weapon.

The incident has led to the netizens holding the parents responsible with several calling them irresponsible for not taking proper care of their licensed firearms and their children.

“This is so unfortunate and regrettable. When you are a licensed firearm holder and you have children, the safety and security of your firearm must always be paramount. How can you live with yourself afterwards knowing that it is your carelessness that causes the toddler to take his own life with the inappropriately stored gun?” wrote a user named Audley Philip while another user said, “As parents we have to be careful, maybe he was watching his father put the gun down and took it up by curiosity.”

Meanwhile, the community members have also expressed their disbelief and grief at the tragic incident. A neighbour said, “This is a terrible tragedy. We are all praying for the family during this difficult time.”

The Spanish Town police are also urging anyone with information related to the incident to come forward and help the police find the truth about it.