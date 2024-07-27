Over 25,000 people still without electricity in Jamaica after Hurricane Beryl

JPS said that as per their records, a total of 25,567 individuals are still suffering from this issue as the Category 4 storm wrecked a havoc in the country.

The Jamaica Public Service has announced that more than 25,000 of its customers remain without electricity following three weeks of the passage of Hurricane Beryl.

The Energy and Telecommunications Minister Daryl Vaz shared the information during a recent stakeholders meeting, which was also attended by several officials from the telecom companies, including Digicel and Flow.

While stating the facts, the Minister said that several challenges are being faced by the authorities, which are resulting in a delay in the recovery process. These include the damaged transmission lines and pole access difficulties in areas that have been impacted severely.

Reportedly, several National Water Commission pumps and National Irrigation Commission pumps utilised for farming irrigation are also still without electricity, making it difficult for the farmers to bring things back to normal.

Vaz further reiterated the significance of engaging additional contractors to help with the restoration efforts in Jamaica.

He outlined that he called on the JPS to increase their rates to contractors and incentivise them to get the work done at the earliest. These rates, the Minister said, can be increased by JPS and claimed back from the Emergency Disaster Fund at rare occasions.

On the other hand, about the matter of cell sites, it was reported that 475 of 685 FLOW facilities have been restores while 210 are still out of commission. While for Digicel, 81 of 96 sites have been restored which still leaves 15 out of service.

Notably, that Category 4 Hurricane Beryl, having sustained winds of over 150 mph, hit Jamaica earlier this month and caused major destruction.

The storm also left two individuals dead as a 26-year-old male was swept away by floodwaters, and a female died outside her residence after a huge tree fell on her.