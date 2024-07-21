Bahamas: Violent incident near police station leaves 1 dead, 2 in custody

Bahamas: The police officials at the South Beach Police Station recorded the 70th homicide of the year following a violent incident involving multiple gunmen.



It is reported that on Saturday evening, officers heard gunshots coming from the rear of the station, and upon investigating, they saw gunmen firing at a red Dodge Ram with a single male occupant.



The police officials reported that the situation intensified as the suspects fled the scene, and officers reportedly pursued them in their personal vehicles along Pine Crest Boulevard and onto Bamboo Boulevard. The chase ended when the suspects collided with a civilian vehicle.



Following the collision, three suspects exited their vehicle and attempted to flee on foot. During the pursuit, police engaged in a shootout with one suspect, who was subsequently shot and transported to Princes Margaret Hospital.



Also, a weapon was found on this individual, and another weapon was recorded from the vehicle, and the two suspects were apprehended and remain in police custody now.



Authorities also stated that they are actively searching for the third suspect involved in the incident. An officer further revealed that he is in communication with the commissioner, who has commended the officers for their quick response for their bravery and their initiative, and actually getting into their private vehicle and pursuing the suspects, which led to the arrest of two of the suspects in this matter.



“A third unit went to the initial scene where the gunshots were heard emanating from, and at that location, they discovered a male inside a red truck with multiple gunshot injuries,” he further added.



The officer reported that the male succumbed to his injuries on the scene, so this matter is under active investigation.



In addition to this, he once again appealed to the members of the public to move these firearms from the streets as they were killing the country’s sons and daughters. He reiterated his commitment and his team’s dedication to continue to serve and protect the citizens of this country.