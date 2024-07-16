Bahamas: Rock Sound Intl Airport welcomes Flamingo Airlines' new service

Bahamas: Flamingo Airlines expanded its reach with nonstop flights from New Providence, Bahamas into the Rock Sound International Airport, giving a major boost to the economy of North Eleuthera.



To mark this major development, an inaugural flight ceremony was held in Rock Sound heading into the weekend while the citizens were beaming with excitement for the new service.



The President of Flamingo Airlines, Raymond Meadows said that this move is aimed at contributing to the island's economy.



He said, "The Eleuthera, especially the south, has been struggling for a while, and now that it's taken off, I just want to be a part of it. And we just want to provide a great service for the whole entire island and provide something that is beneficial for everybody." The airline will provide four weekly flights in the early mornings and in the afternoon.



Meadows underscored that the new flight service comes at a time when there is a need for additional airlift on the island. "We've been having a lot of talks from the locals and the community for a few years now," he said.



He further added that there has been a shortage of airlifts in the south of Eleuthera and said with the arrival of Disney Cruise Liners' hotel, it is anticipated that there will be a surge in visitor arrivals.



The island administrator for North Eleuthera also praised the local airline company for its welcomed investment. He said, "I am elated to share in this momentous occasion today. Today marks another step in the growth of our beloved South Eleuthera."



He further noted that during the past months, the island has witnessed tremendous growth that is new for some and a reminder for others of where South Eleuthera once was and where it has the potential to be.



He also expressed his pleasure over that the fact that businesses such as Flamingo Air are vigilant to the needs of the growing South Eleuthera, and have made a decision to contribute to this growth.