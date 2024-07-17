PM Terrance Drew visits SVG following Beryl, calls it ‘pure devastation’

St. Kitts and Nevis: Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew visited St Vincent and the Grenadines to meet Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves to assess the devastation caused by Hurricane Beryl.



According to the reports, the Category 4 Hurricane Beryl caused havoc in St Vincent and the Grenadines, leaving thousands homeless and one dead.



The visit of the Prime Minister aimed to assess the level of destruction caused by the hurricane. He was also joined by the Prime Minister of Dominica, Dr. Roosevelt Skerrit; Prime Minister of Saint Lucia, Philip J Pierre; Premier of Cayman Islands, Juliana O’Connor-Connolly; and Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda, Gaston Browne.



The visit was made on Tuesday during which PM Drew took several pictures of the island and called it ‘pure devastation’.



While sharing the images on his official Facebook page, the Prime Minister remarked, “Here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines with Prime Minister Gonsalves and all other Prime Ministers of the OECS. I took these pictures while flying over Union Island. This is pure devastation!”



During the visit, the Prime Minister also expressed his utmost support to the citizens and the affected islands and said, “We continue to stand in solidarity with our brothers and sisters in the affected islands.”

While talking about climate change, he stressed that it is here and this is a clear message to everyone in the Caribbean that they must prepare and must do it now.



He further mentioned that St. Kitts and Nevis has started its preparedness and will continue to do so in order to keep the citizens and residents safe from the impacts of climate change.



“Let’s come together as a people and a country for any eventuality,” urged the Prime Minister while calling on everyone to play their part in this crucial fight.



PM Terrance Drew along with other heads of government of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) visited St Vincent to visit the hurricane ravaged areas.



Earlier this week, the leaders also visited Grenada to meet PM Dickon Mitchell and assess the damage caused by Hurricane Beryl over there. The leaders expressed their support and assistance in all the ways to the affected islands.



This united effort highlighted the strength and resilience of the Caribbean Community as they work together to rebuild and support each other in the time of need.