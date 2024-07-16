Guyana Defence Force deploys troops in Grenada to assist with recovery efforts

Grenada: In a significant development, the Guyana Defence Force has deployed a number of troops to assist in the recovery efforts in Carriacou and Petite Martinique following the devastation caused by Category 4 Hurricane Beryl. The contingent comprises one officer and 49 ranks who departed Guyana on Sunday.



They were welcomed by Prime Minister of Grenada Dickon Mitchell and Commissioner of Police Don McKenzie as they arrived at the Maurice Bishop International Airport ahead of their travel to Carriacou.



This batch of troops brought the total number to 91 comprising of 32 officers from Regional Security System and 58 from Guyana Defence Force.



The arrival of the officers marks a concerted effort by the Guyana Defence Force to support Grenada’s recovery after the passage of Hurricane Beryl as was done in 2004 following the passage of Hurricane Ivan.



The widespread devastation caused by Beryl destroyed businesses, homes, churches, and the agricultural sector in Carriacou and Petite Martinique, as well as the northern parts of Grenada.



In addition to this, the Government of Guyana also sent relief supplies through MV Lady Fazeela which docked at Tyrell Bay in Carriacou. These supplies are anticipated to play a significant role in the reconstruction and support operations on the island nation.



The GDP will assist in the reconstruction of many important projects that are considered important for the recovery and long-term resilience of the community.



Additionally, the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Brigadier Omar Khan MSS emphasised the significant of regional cooperation at this time of need. He said that the Guyana Defence Force stands ready to support the Caribbean brothers and sisters.



Khan also mentioned that the mission is to provide immediate relief and assistance in the reconstruction of major developments on the island nation.



Meanwhile, Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell expressed his deep gratitude for the quick and valuable support given to Grenada by the CARICOM Leaders. He said that the country is highly grateful to get the much-needed supplies, donations, and assistance from the CARICOM neighbors.