PM Pierre visits Carriacou following Hurricane Beryl, vows to provide aid

Saint Lucia: Prime Minister Philip J Pierre recalled his visit to Carriacou on July 10, 2024, along with other regional counterparts, following the devastation caused by Hurricane Beryl. He said that the visit provided first-hand interaction with the victims of the ravages of Climate Change.



During his visit, he was joined by Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Dr. Terrance Drew, Prime Minister of Dominica, Dr Roosevelt Skerrit as well as Prime Minister of Grenada Dickon Mitchell.



While sharing glimpses of his visit on his official Facebook account, PM Pierre said that the horror stories of their experiences continue to signal the urgency of not only their mitigation and adaptation measures, but also the requirement for Climate Justice which will enable them to build back stronger.



He also mentioned that he and his colleagues in the OECS and the wider CARICOM have been amongst the first to respond to the distress calls of the sister islands and added, “We will continue to provide support.”



Not only this, but the Prime Minister also thanked PM Mitchell of Grenada for facilitating this visit and his colleagues, Roosevelt Skerrit of Dominica and Terrance Drew of St. Kitts and Nevis, for standing in solidarity with the sister Isles.



It is to be noted that the Category 4 Hurricane Beryl, having sustained winds of more than 150 mph, made landfall in Carriacou on July 10 and caused significant damage to the island as well as the mainland Grenada. The reports mentioned that almost 90 percent of properties were damaged on the island as well as the mainland.



The Prime Ministers expressed their support to PM Mitchell and the people of Grenada and said that they will provide as much assistance as possible in terms of finances and manpower.



Their visit to Grenada showcases their dedication and commitment to support its regional counterparts and never leaving one behind in the fight against climate change.