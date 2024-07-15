GDF delivers Troops and essential to support Grenada for Hurricane Recovery

In the wake of Hurricane Beryl, the damage in countries like Grenada witnessed no boundary. Guyana Defense Force (GDF) deployed Troops and Supplies to provide support to Grenada.

Guyana: In the wake of Hurricane Beryl, the damage in countries like Grenada witnessed no boundary. Guyana Defense Force (GDF) deployed Troops and Supplies to provide support to Grenada.

Such support provided is with the purpose of rebuilding efforts so the country could be taken to normal pace. In a significant display of regional solidarity, Guyana’s extended help is of great significance.

GDF has dispatched troops and essential supplies to Grenada. In the support, one officer and 49 ranks has been sent. Such an arrival marks a great effort by the Guyana Defense Force (GDF) to aid Grenada’s recovery following Hurricane Beryl.

The devastation in the country due to Hurricane Beryl impacted the nation’s infrastructure to a great extent. And, the aid delivered by Guyana would surely help the country to get back to its normal state.

The troops when they arrived in the country were greeted by the Prime Minister of Grenada- Dickon Mitchell. He appreciated the Guyana’s Government and the nation’s people. Not only the officers arrived in Grenada. However, the supplies as well arrived.

These were bolstered by the arrival of the vessel MV Lady Fazeela. This docked at Carriacou carrying substantial relief supplies from Guyana. Such supplies would surely contribute greatly towards the rebuilding of the nation.

Considerably, the supplies are expected to play a crucial role in the reconstruction and support operations on the island. The Guyana Defense Force is dedicatedly assisting in the reconstruction of several pivotal projects which are essential for the community’s recovery and its long-term resilience.

In connection to this, Chief of Defense Staff (CDS)- Brigadier Omar Khan laid the focus on the importance of regional cooperation in times of need. And, highlighted that the Guyana Defense Force stands committed to support the neighboring Caribbean countries.

Such a contribution by the country is also being appreciated to a great extent.