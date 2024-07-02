St. Kitts and Nevis stands ready to assist hurricane-hit islands, PM Drew assures

The Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Dr. Terrance Drew, has showcased his full support towards the sister islands who have been impacted severely by Category 4 Hurricane Beryl.

Beryl made landfall in Grenada’s sister island, Carriacou and left other islands including St Vincent, Grenadines in drastic situations.

Through a Facebook post, PM Drew expressed solidarity and outlined, “The reports of the devastation following the passage of Hurricane Beryl in Grenada, Petite Martinique and Carriacou and St. Vincent and the Grenadines, particularly Union Island, are distressing.”

He continued to say that St. Kitts and Nevis will stand with its regional brothers and sisters and added, “We fully commit to assisting with recovery efforts.”

The Prime Minister also called this as a time for the leaders to band closer together as a Caribbean Community and show Caribbean unity.

“Our sister islands can be assured of the support and solidarity of the Government and people of St. Kitts and Nevis,” he outlined while noting that the CARICOM Heads of Government will convene an emergency meeting on Tuesday at 10 am to talk about Hurricane Beryl and ways to fight its devastating impacts.

Dr. Drew’s complete support towards his counterparts showcases his dedication in helping not only the citizens of these countries but also never letting them feel that they are alone in fighting and tackling such disastrous situations.

Not only this, but the Prime Minister also convened an emergency meeting yesterday at the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to discuss a national collective response to Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA) member states that will be affected from the impacts of Hurricane Beryl.

During the meeting, he was also updated on St. Kitts and Nevis’ own preparedness activities by the heads of the various sub-committees, showcasing the island’s commitment to keeping all the citizens and residents safe.

The Prime Minister expressed his dedication and commitment towards executing more measures in St. Kitts and Nevis for fighting such weather changes in future.