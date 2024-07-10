Kittitian Mikyle Louis is set to make West Indies Test debut against England

St. Kitts and Nevis-based opening batter Mikyle Louis is all set to make his West Indies Test debut today in the 1st match between against England at England, Lord’s. Louis is the first test cricketer from the island of St. Kitts.



The West Indies announced their lineup on Tuesday for the first Test against England, starting on Wednesday, confirming Louis’ selection in the team.



Following the announcement, Sports Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Samal Duggins, took to Facebook to extend congratulations and best wishes to the first Kittitian ever and said, “Congratulations, Mikyle! The entire nation stands behind you! Go out there and make us proud! Remember, St. Kitts: small but Tallawah!”



Meanwhile, the cricketer also shared his story and said that the love for the game was passed on from his father as he is an avid cricket lover and he really ensured that he and his brothers played cricket initially as a hobby, but then as the love for the game grew, the passion grew.



“It really turned into a career choice. I remember that, as early as five years old, my father would take my brothers, and I used to play cricket on the weekends,” outlined Mikyle Louis.



He added that as he mature, he started to understand the importance of having a good work ethic and being disciplined as a young man because he was selected for the under 13 seconds team and progressed into being selected for the junior league teams on the 15, on the 17 and on the 19, everything started at home.



He said while his father was the initial influence on his cricketing career, naturally, as a young man, the competitive nature kicked in.



As Louis is set to make this next step in her career, he said his main goal is to really focus on performing at the highest level, because many before him were selected for the West Indies, but not many have performed at the highest level and this is something that he really pride himself on and something that he is aiming for.