McIntyre unveils 4 game-changing infrastructure projects to transform Dominica

He said the government is also rehabilitating the road network, enhancing the city of Roseau, providing cheaper, reliable renewable energy and digitalizing government processes and services.

During the budget address on Friday, Finance Minister Dr Irving McIntyre revealed four major game changer projects for the island. He provided an extensive update about the International Airport, Cabrits Marina, Cargo Port and the Modern Cruise Village. Finance Minister said that these projects will significantly improve tourism products and increase visitor arrivals.

Notably, he said the government is also rehabilitating the road network, enhancing the city of Roseau, providing cheaper, reliable renewable energy and digitalizing government processes and services.

International Airport

Finance Minister referred to it as the island’s flagship project, "This top priority project is progressing at a steady pace, and I am pleased to report that construction is ahead of schedule,” he added.

He said that three of the four main box culvert crossings are now complete. Sharing more details, he added that more than 6 million of the 24 million cubic meters of earthworks for the landside buildings and the airstrip have been completed.

Finance Minister added that by the end of this fiscal year 80% of the earthworks will be completed, following which the construction of the terminal and other ancillary buildings will begin.

Dr McIntyre said that upon completion, the airport will be capable to handle up to 500,000 passengers every year.

“I want us to think for a moment of what that could mean for Dominica. This will lead to increased visitor arrivals, higher hotel occupancy rates, and more business for all those who are involved in the tourism sector,” he added.

Not only this, but the Minister also added that when this International Airport becomes operational, it shall become a hub for economic activity while generating employment and stimulating local businesses and attracting more investments.

This significant project will also enable local businesses, including farmers, manufacturers, and small businesses, access to the worldwide market.

Cabrits Marina

The finance minister said that Government has partnered with Range Developments to construct Cabrits Marina. The construction of the Marina Basin is anticipated to take 12-18 months with dredging of the site to begin in August 2024.

He talked about the benefits of the project and remarked that once completed, it will offer a range of services to operators of catamarans, yachts including super yachts and sport fishers. This includes fuel supplies, vessel security for crew and guests, transportation services, food and beverage servers and berthing slips.

Meanwhile, the modern designs and amenities are expected to triple the number of yacht calls to Dominica, considering the island’s central location in the Eastern Caribbean.

He added that the Marina is anticipated to result in a sharp, sustained increase in stay-over arrivals and hundreds of permanent jobs for Dominicans.

Finance Minister also said that the marina will generate revenue and foreign exchange for the country and additional income for the Dominicans who are already engaged in the yachting industry, both directly and indirectly.

Smart Cargo Port

In addition to this, the government is also in the process of securing financing for the construction of the new smart cargo port at Donkey Beach in Canefield.

With ongoing and planned investments and the anticipated sustainable growth in the economy, the island needs a cargo port capable of responding to increased trade.

This new facility will be built to resilient standards to withstand climate effects and other environmental conditions that could negatively impact port operations and will be equipped with smart technology to improve efficiency and reduce clearance times.

Cruise Village

According to the Finance Minister, a private developer is also undertaking preparatory work to develop a new cruise village at the Woodbridge Bay Port. This village will cater for cruise ships, ferry services and duty-free shopping.

Dr McIntyre emphasised the duty-free shopping zone will be another source to draw foreign exchange and investment to the country, fostering a business-friendly environment for both large and small retailers.

He highlighted that the cruise village will also create an avenue for the local entrepreneurs to access wider, diverse international clients to sell their quality products. Also, the locals can look forward to a wide range of job opportunities and prospects for business during the construction and operation of this infrastructure.

Dr Irving McIntyre concluded by saying that these four transformative projects are set to result in a major surge of visitors, boost trade and economic activity, and create more sustainable jobs for the people of Dominica.