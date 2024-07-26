Friday, 9th August 2024
Facebook Instagram X Mail

Dominica to hand over 361 houses, avail 163 lots for sale this year: Budget 2024/2025

“Housing is more than just four walls and a roof, it is the cornerstone of stability, security and a catalyst for growth and prosperity,” added the Minister.

Friday, 26th July 2024

Dominica: This fiscal year, the Dominican Government has announced to hand over 361 houses to ensure that the citizens have decent homes and can feel the security in their home nation. Irving Mclyntyre, Finance Minister of the country made such an announcement during the budget presentation 2024/2025.

“This is to ensure that our citizens have decent homes and can feel secure during severe weather. This is in line with our policy of social protection and people centered development to enhance the quality of life and standard of living of every Dominican,” said the Minister McIntyre.

He added that last year, the demand for home ownership remained high and the government sold 50 residential lots to applicants at various locations.

This fiscal year, the government will make available 163 more lots for sale at the concessionary rates at the Jimmit, Hillsborough, Garden cotton Hill, Union Estate, Canfield East and Cabana.

Adding to it, he stated that the authorities are waiting for the physical planning division approval for the future housing development at one. Considerably, the Banks and credit unions have agreed to give special consideration that will offer favorable mortgage rates and conditions.

“This project underscores our dedication to creating sustainable Housing solutions for young professionals public officers and Dominicans living abroad,” said the Minister

He further encouraged the citizens, specifically the youth to actively participate in the ongoing housing revolution by investing inland and home ownership. 

“Housing is more than just four walls and a roof, it is the cornerstone of stability, security and a catalyst for growth and prosperity,” added the Minister.

The Budget stated to allocate the total budget of 6.2 million to the Housing Ministry of the country. 

Sasha Baptiste

Share:

Facebook X Pinterest Whatsapp

Latest

Related Articles

Uncategorised

WATCH: Roosevelt Skerrit press conference, Dominica

Friday, 26th July 2024

Uncategorised

Port infrastructure in Dominica ‘suffered $51 million of damage’

Friday, 26th July 2024

PM Roosevelt Skerrit congratulates Mia Mottley on resounding victory
Uncategorised

PM Roosevelt Skerrit congratulates Mia Mottley on resounding victory

Friday, 26th July 2024

Dominica: Ann Marie Wallace grabs title of National Wob Dwiyet Pageant 2022
Uncategorised

Dominica: Ann Marie Wallace grabs title of National Wob Dwiyet Pageant 20...

Friday, 26th July 2024

Dominica: Attorney at Law chides the opposition UWP for not contesting the elections
Uncategorised

Dominica: Attorney at Law chides opposition UWP for not contesting electi...

Friday, 26th July 2024

INES Spain launches Road Asset Management Programme in Dominica
Uncategorised

INES Spain launches Road Asset Management Programme in Dominica

Friday, 26th July 2024

Dominica: Four schools qualify for NBD Boys Football competition semifinals (PC - Facebook account of Sports Division Dominica)
Uncategorised

Dominica: Four schools qualify for NBD Boys Football competition semifina...

Friday, 26th July 2024

Proposed plan of Cabrits Marina (PC - Facebook account of Dominica Ministry of Tourism)
Uncategorised

Dominica: Upcoming Cabrits Marina to offer premium docking for superyacht...

Friday, 26th July 2024