Dominica to hand over 361 houses, avail 163 lots for sale this year: Budget 2024/2025

Dominica: This fiscal year, the Dominican Government has announced to hand over 361 houses to ensure that the citizens have decent homes and can feel the security in their home nation. Irving Mclyntyre, Finance Minister of the country made such an announcement during the budget presentation 2024/2025.

“This is to ensure that our citizens have decent homes and can feel secure during severe weather. This is in line with our policy of social protection and people centered development to enhance the quality of life and standard of living of every Dominican,” said the Minister McIntyre.

He added that last year, the demand for home ownership remained high and the government sold 50 residential lots to applicants at various locations.

This fiscal year, the government will make available 163 more lots for sale at the concessionary rates at the Jimmit, Hillsborough, Garden cotton Hill, Union Estate, Canfield East and Cabana.

Adding to it, he stated that the authorities are waiting for the physical planning division approval for the future housing development at one. Considerably, the Banks and credit unions have agreed to give special consideration that will offer favorable mortgage rates and conditions.

“This project underscores our dedication to creating sustainable Housing solutions for young professionals public officers and Dominicans living abroad,” said the Minister

He further encouraged the citizens, specifically the youth to actively participate in the ongoing housing revolution by investing inland and home ownership.

“Housing is more than just four walls and a roof, it is the cornerstone of stability, security and a catalyst for growth and prosperity,” added the Minister.

The Budget stated to allocate the total budget of 6.2 million to the Housing Ministry of the country.