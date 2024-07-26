Marina will serve as catalyst for Economic Growth: Irving McIntyre

Finance Minister- Irving McIntyer while presenting the 2024/2025 budget address stated that construction of Cabrits Marina is expected to take 12 to 18 months and it is likely to commence in August 2024.

He added that the project will foster great benefits through several of the services to operators, super yachts and mariners. These facilities will include fuel supplies, vessel security for crew and guests, transportation services, and food and beverage services.

And, this Marina will generate revenue and foreign exchange of the company and additional income for Dominicans who are already engaged in the yachting industry. It will stimulate the local economy and will benefit the country by generating new business opportunities and jobs in the country.

He outlined that the advanced designs and the amenities that are expected by marina are projected to increase the number of yacht calls to Dominica by three times.

The Finance Minister noted "The Cabrits Marina will entice tourists to make them feel like home in Dominica due to our people’s warm and welcoming nature. Our low crime rate, other amenities will increase the stay-over arrivals and hundreds of permanent jobs for Dominicans.”

