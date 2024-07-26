Friday, 9th August 2024
Facebook Instagram X Mail

Dominica’s inflation remains below global levels: Irving McIntyre

“According to the IMF, inflation in Dominica was lower than the global levels, averaging 3.5% in 2023, and it is expected to continue falling to an average of 2.8% in 2024,” said Finance Minister Dr Irving McIntyre.

Friday, 26th July 2024

Finance Minister of Dominica Dr Irving McIntyre said the island’s inflation remains below global levels due to the substantial effects of local production and consumption.

Citing, reports by the International Monetary Fund, McIntyre shared some insights from their recent findings.

“According to the IMF, inflation in Dominica was lower than the global levels, averaging 3.5% in 2023, and it is expected to continue falling to an average of 2.8% in 2024,” said Finance Minister Dr Irving McIntyre.

He further added that for three consecutive years, Dominica’s economy has been experiencing growth, “In 2023, we recorded 4.7 percent growth for Dominica’s economy, 6.9 percent in 2021, 5.6 percent in 2022, which is three consecutive years."

The finance minister said the performance is driven by the Government’s ambitious public sector programmes, retail trade, and increased agricultural production. 

The 2024-2025 budget was presented in the parliament on Friday morning, where the finance minister started his budget address by talking about the challenges of climate change faced by the island. 

He said challenges such as Tropical Storm Erika, and Hurricane Maria among other natural disasters have been putting an extra burden on the economy. 

Dr McIntyre said regardless of the challenges the Government has been making efforts to improve the economic structure.

Monica Walker

Share:

Facebook X Pinterest Whatsapp

Latest

Related Articles

Uncategorised

Dominica police shot dead Kian Alexander, search for Kernisha Etienne con...

Friday, 26th July 2024

Uncategorised

"I received my COVID-19 jab with no side effects," PM Roosevelt Skerrit

Friday, 26th July 2024

Prime Minister of Dominica, Roosevelt Skerrit
Uncategorised

"Climate Change affected countries will have a challenge unless they get...

Friday, 26th July 2024

Denise Charles invites students from Dominica state college for meeting, Image: Facebook
Uncategorised

Dominica: Denise Charles invites students from Dominica state college for...

Friday, 26th July 2024

Dominica: Diesel, Kerosene to cost high, Gasoline prices drops (Representative Image)
Uncategorised

Dominica: Diesel, Kerosene to cost high, Gasoline prices drops

Friday, 26th July 2024

Dominica International Airport: Significant step in transforming tourism, Image: Facebook
Uncategorised

Dominica International Airport: Significant step in transforming tourism

Friday, 26th July 2024

USA-based Shannon Keegan begins 40-mile swim journey in Dominica
Uncategorised

USA-based Shannon Keegan begins 40-mile swim journey in Dominica

Friday, 26th July 2024

Dominica: Tourism Ministry welcomes couples to ‘celebrate romance’ at its shores (PC - Facebook account of Ministry of Tourism)
Uncategorised

Dominica: Tourism Ministry welcomes couples to ‘celebrate romance’ at its...

Friday, 26th July 2024