Friday, 9th August 2024
Facebook Instagram X Mail

Roseau set to transform into dynamic commercial & residential hub: FM McIntyre

The Minister confirmed that in November 2023, the parliament approved a loan of 41 million US or 110.7 million EC for the continuation of the Roseau Enhancement Project.

Friday, 26th July 2024

Dominica: Finance Minister Dr Irving McIntyre said that the Labour Party government is determined to transform the city of Roseau into a more dynamic commercial and residential hub. He announced this when he presented the 2024-2025 budget to parliament on Friday morning.
 
The Minister confirmed that in November 2023, the parliament approved a loan of 41 million US or 110.7 million EC for the continuation of the Roseau Enhancement Project. 

"The planned improvement will beautify the city, alleviate traffic congestion, boost commercial activities, and enhance the comfort of the residents, businesses, and visitors," said the Minister.


He further mentioned that the designs to replicate six streets, namely River Street, Great George Street, King George Street, Cox Street, Bath Road, and Independent Street, with new sidewalks and drainage systems, are complete.

According to the Minister, the government recognized the importance of this much-anticipated project in improving the quality of life of those who live and work in the city and assured the citizens that the government is committed to its implementation and will minimize destruction as much as possible.

Other than this significant project, the Finance Minister talked about several other major infrastructure projects that are ongoing or planned for Dominica.

These include the International Airport, Cabrits Marina, Cruise Village, and a Cargo Port, all of which are anticipated to provide a huge number of jobs to the locals and boost the country's overall tourism sector.

Not only this, but he also mentioned that two new road projects will commence soon, and there will be significant development in the geothermal power plant, boosting the overall economy of Dominica

All these plans as announced by the Finance Minister during the budget address are aimed at elevating the country as a whole and making it a premier destination for people of all ages. 

Monica Walker

Share:

Facebook X Pinterest Whatsapp

Latest

Related Articles

Dominica

Dominica revs up for first-ever Bike Festival, July 19-21

Friday, 26th July 2024

Dominica

PM Skerrit joins counterparts in Grenada, vows to offer complete support

Friday, 26th July 2024

Dominica

Minister Charles unveils designs for $1.7M Champagne Tourism Reception Fa...

Friday, 26th July 2024

Dominica

Dominica: Experience art, food, community at Secret Bay's new addition Bw...

Friday, 26th July 2024

Dominica

Dominica's 1st Bike Festival a huge success with hundreds of biker partic...

Friday, 26th July 2024

Dominica

Annette Sanford makes history as 1st female Kalinago Chief, secure landsl...

Friday, 26th July 2024

Dominica

Kalinago territory celebrates Anette Sanford’s historic win with 697 vote...

Friday, 26th July 2024

Dominica

Roseau Central summer camp turns out huge success featuring interactive s...

Friday, 26th July 2024