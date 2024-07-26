Roseau set to transform into dynamic commercial & residential hub: FM McIntyre

Dominica: Finance Minister Dr Irving McIntyre said that the Labour Party government is determined to transform the city of Roseau into a more dynamic commercial and residential hub. He announced this when he presented the 2024-2025 budget to parliament on Friday morning.



The Minister confirmed that in November 2023, the parliament approved a loan of 41 million US or 110.7 million EC for the continuation of the Roseau Enhancement Project.





"The planned improvement will beautify the city, alleviate traffic congestion, boost commercial activities, and enhance the comfort of the residents, businesses, and visitors," said the Minister.



He further mentioned that the designs to replicate six streets, namely River Street, Great George Street, King George Street, Cox Street, Bath Road, and Independent Street, with new sidewalks and drainage systems, are complete.



According to the Minister, the government recognized the importance of this much-anticipated project in improving the quality of life of those who live and work in the city and assured the citizens that the government is committed to its implementation and will minimize destruction as much as possible.



Other than this significant project, the Finance Minister talked about several other major infrastructure projects that are ongoing or planned for Dominica.



These include the International Airport, Cabrits Marina, Cruise Village, and a Cargo Port, all of which are anticipated to provide a huge number of jobs to the locals and boost the country's overall tourism sector.



Not only this, but he also mentioned that two new road projects will commence soon, and there will be significant development in the geothermal power plant, boosting the overall economy of Dominica.



All these plans as announced by the Finance Minister during the budget address are aimed at elevating the country as a whole and making it a premier destination for people of all ages.



