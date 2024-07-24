Kalinago territory celebrates Anette Sanford’s historic win with 697 votes

Dominica: As the final results of the Kalinago Chief were announced on Tuesday night, Anette Sanford was officially announced the first female Kalinago Chief who secured a landslide victory with 697 votes. The announcement brought a wave of happiness among the residents, who were seen hooting and cheering for Sanford on the streets.



The Kalinago people were thrilled to have made history with the election of their first female chief who they believe will bring significant change to their territory.



To celebrate this huge victory, the Kalinago people also held a victory motorcade during the night only, during which hundreds of people were seen dancing and cheering for the females as they were excited about this new development in their territory.



It is to be noted that Sanford’s victory was clear because of her significant lead from six other contestants: 4 males and two females. Even during the preliminary count, it was said that she received over 693 votes while her competent were way behind, with the closest one, Natasha Green, standing at 272 votes.



The preliminary results also showcased that others, including Cassius Darroux, Kenrick Auguiste, Ideline Burton, Devon Cuffy, and Jumadine Frederick, secured 162, 19, 32, 3, and 6 votes, respectively.



Following this significant victory, Anette Sanford also took to Facebook to express her gratitude to everyone who supported her and vowed to do better for her people.





While saying, “We did it,” the young female remarked, “Final results: 697 votes, five rejected ballots. Today, I am officially the Kalinago Chief of the Territory. Thanks to my campaign Team for their commitment throughout the campaign. Thanks to you, the electorate, who came out in numbers and voted for me. Thanks to my family, friends, and well-wishers for their support.”



In addition to this, she also expressed her gratitude to other candidates and said that this should not be the end of the road and there are several other ways to serve the community. “I look forward to working in harmony with you. I’m excited about the journey ahead and look forward with great expectations. There is much to accomplish,” she further added.



Sanford has also vowed to avoid any type of negative campaigning and encouraged her constituents to have open communication with her on every matter, which gained people’s trust upon her, hence electing her the Kalinago Chief.