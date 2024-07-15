Minister Charles unveils designs for $1.7M Champagne Tourism Reception Facility

Dominica: Minister of Tourism Denise Charles, along with other officials, signed a contract on Thursday and broke ground for the Champagne Tourism Reception Facility. This exciting facility at Champagne Beach in Pointe Michel, known for spectacular diving and snorkeling, was signed by the Ministry of Tourism and Sorell Consulting LTD.



This $1.7 million investment has been funded by the Government of Dominica and the Caricom Development Fund. The facility will comprise open dining, vending units, outdoor green spaces, changing rooms, lockers, and washrooms, as well as spaces that will be available for a restaurant, bar, spa services, and other services.



According to the Tourism Minister, Denise Charles, the Champagne Tourism Reception Facility certainly will improve the guest experience at Champagne beach as it will be designed with inclusivity, sustainability and modern aesthetics in mind by Bergis Stoute of Nuvision Architecture. She also unveiled the proposed designs of the facility by Bergis Stoute of Nuvision Architecture.



While saying that the government is building a world class sustainable tourism destination, Minister Charles noted, “Today is a historic moment as we are going to build a resilient and modern facility to provide a world class service reflecting the fame and beauty of Champagne Beach.”

Minister Charles also highlighted that the facility is being elevated to create more opportunities, more jobs and greater economic activity for the citizens and Dominica and visitors alike.



While speaking during the contract signing ceremony, she said that this modern facility is the vision of the Dominica Labour Party, led by Prime Minister Dr. Roosevelt Skerrit who has placed tourism as of the key pillars of economic transformation.





“Tourism has turned out to be the fastest rebounding industry after any major disaster, inclusive of the COVID-19 pandemic, and has the potential to create hundreds of jobs both directly and indirectly,” Denise Charles-Pemberton added.



She also noted that the government has engaged and continues to work with local tourism groups to build, own, and manage community-based sites and attractions through sustainable tourism projects.



The Champagne Tourism Reception Facility is not just a stand-alone project; it is a prime example of tourism that is deeply intertwined with the blue economy.



Not only this, but the guests to Champagne will be able to relax and enjoy the mesmerizing view of the area while having a great time with friends or family members.