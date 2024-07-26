Dominica Budget 2024: A Detailed Look at Sector-Wise Allocations

The budget presented amounted to over EC$1.4 billion, with the total amount being EC$1,486,951,793.00. Of this, the funds have been allocated to different sectors and ministries under recurrent and capital expenditure.

Dominica: Finance Minister Dr. Irving McIntyre is presenting the 2024-2025 National Budget address in parliament under the theme 'Partnering to build a Platform for Sustainable Group and Development.'

The budget presented amounted to over EC$1.4 billion, with the total amount being EC$1,486,951,793.00. Of this, the funds have been allocated to different sectors and ministries under recurrent and capital expenditure.

Budget Proposal for 2024-2025

The government proposed a total recurrent expenditure of $679.4 million, including those providing dialogue. The expenditure for the same is as follows:

Office of the President – 1.2 million

Integrity in Public Office Commission - 0.5 million

Public and Police Service Commission - 0.4 million

The Legislature - 1.2 million

Audit Department - 1.1 million

Ministry of National Security and Legal Affairs - 60.6 million

and Legal Affairs - 60.6 million Electoral Office - 1.9 million

Office of the Prime Minister - 10.4 million

Ministry of Finance, Economic Development, Climate Resilience and Social Security - 296.3 million

Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, Blue and Green Economy - 9 million

Minister of Education, Human Resource Planning, Vocational Training and National Excellence - 70.7 million

Ministry of Housing and Urban Development - 6.2 million

Ministry of Health Wellness and Social Services - 81.9 million

Minister of Environment, Rural Modernisation and Kalinago Development - 11.2 million

Ministry of Tourism - 20.6 million

Ministry of Culture, Youth, Sports and Community Development - 12.8 million

Establishment Personnel and Training Department - 9.9 million

Ministry of Public Works, Public Utilities under Digital Economy - 55 million

Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Business, Trade and Energy - 22.8 million

Cabinet Office 3.5 million

Ministry of Labour Public Service Reform Social Partnership Entrepreneurship and small business development - 2.2 million

Highest Recurrent Expenditure

In addition to this, the five highest recurrent expenditure allocations include the Ministry of Finance, Economic Development, Climate Resilience, and Social Security, which will be receiving 293.3 million or 43.6% of the total recurrent expenditure. Of this sum, 126.8 million is allocated to debt services.

46.1 million is the amount for retirement benefits, including gratuities, pension compassionate allowances, and non-contributory pensions that is the over 65 program, while 7.4 million has been set aside for the payment of insurance premiums to the Caribbean Catastrophic risk coverage against excess rainfall earthquakes and tropical cyclones.

The Ministry of Health Wellness and Social Services receives the second largest allocation of 81.9 million or 12.1% of the total recurrent expenditure.

"This government remains dedicated to promoting a healthy Dominica and will continue to invest in the health sector," outlined the Finance Minister.

The 3rd highest amount of 70.7 million or 10.4% is allocated to the Ministry of Education human resource planning vocational training and national excellence. Also, an amount of 60.6 million, or 8.9% of the total, is allocated to the minister of national security and home affairs. Moreover, the Ministry of Public Works will receive 55,000,000 or 8.1%.

The allocation for goods and services accounted for 35% or 234.9 million of total recurrent expenditure. The total budget for personal emoluments is 167.1 million or 25%, which takes into account increases in some of the allowances paid to public officers.

Dr McIntyre said that the amount set aside for retirement benefits transfers and subsidies is 144.6 million, and that amount includes public assistance and payment to local, regional, and international entities.

Meanwhile, interest payments are expected at 54.1 million, while death amortization and contributions to the sinking fund are estimated at 73.2 million.

Capital Expenditure

The finance minister further announced the capital expenditure for the year 2024-2024, for which the total proposed amount is 934.9 million. The allocations for the same have been made as follows: