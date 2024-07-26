Friday, 9th August 2024
Dominica: President Burton opens Budget presentation 2024/2025

Sylvanie Burton- The President of Dominica on arriving addressed the first meeting of the second session of the 11th parliament held for the budget presentation of the fiscal year 2024/ 2025.

Dominica: Sylvanie Burton- The President of Dominica on arriving addressed the first meeting of the second session of the 11th parliament held for the budget presentation of the fiscal year 2024/ 2025. 

While opening the event, she laid an emphasis  on pertinent issues that overshadow the nation’s  efforts to invest in Sustainable development goals (SDGs) by 2030. In this connection, she added that such a focus is much required to realize the ultimate goal of the dynamic Dominica that is centered on resilience, sustainability and modernization.

Further, before moving to the depth insights to the issues, she reiterated gratitude to the Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit and the Members of the House of Assembly. And, recognized the day October 2, 2023, when she was elected as the President of the country.


Sasha Baptiste

