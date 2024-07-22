Tragedy in Trinidad: Woman beaten to death by lover after leaving safe house

Trinidad and Tobago: In a tragic incident, a female has been beaten to death by her lover just a day after leaving the safe house in Trinidad.



It is reported that Shameia Went was taken to a safe house to protect her from her boyfriend, but on Friday, she allegedly reconciled with him, only to be beaten to death at Johnstone Street in San Fernando early on Sunday, 21st July 2024.



The police said that the suspect was presently on the run, and the female’s body had been dropped off at the San Fernando General Hospital.



Police believe that the 22-year-old was brutally beaten as there were several bruises on her face and marks on her upper torso, and she died from these injuries.



The initial investigation revealed that around 2 am on Sunday, a proprietor named Shereen Khan reported that her neighbor woke her up, asking for help. She rushed to the residence only to find Went lying on the ground in an unresponsive condition.



The neighbor called for help and rushed the victim to a nearby hospital, but she had already died from her injuries.



In addition to this, Went’ mother, Sharon, said that her daughter had been in a toxic relationship with a man with whom she was having a secret relationship, and she hid that from her parents for around three months.



Her mother continued to say that when she found out about the relationship, Went moved out of the house to live with him in La Romain and said that she was a loving and sweet child.



Sharon also said that within two months of Went’s moving out, the abuse started, and whenever “We went to the police, she told them that the matter was sorted out.”



Her mother also said that the couple was kicked out of the place as the landlord could not bear the loud screams of Went while she was being beaten. After this, the couple went somewhere else and rented a house, but the fight continued.



Just three weeks before the incident, her mother prompted her to live in a safe house, away from the abuse as she was being beaten brutally. But, the victim decided to go back to him a few days after, leading to her death.