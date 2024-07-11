Jamaica hikes prices: Citizens to pay more for Gasoline, Diesel, Cooking Gas

According to the information from Petrojam the E-10 87 fuel is moving up by $1.95 with the new price of the product being $178.97 per litre while one litre of E-10 90 has been increased by $1.97 per litre with the new price of the product being $186.97.

Jamaica: The petroleum refinery of Jamaica, Petrojam, has announced major changes to the prices of petroleum products, with all the prices going up at this time. From today onwards, motorists will be paying more for gas when they go to the pumps.

The petroleum refinery also announced that the Automotive Diesel Oil has been increased by $1.35 per litre and will now be sold for $179.11 while the Ultra Low Sulphur Diesel will be sold for $187.22 per litre after a raise of $1.45 per litre.

In addition to this, the price of Kerosene has also increased by $2.38 per litre and will now be sold for $179.18 per litre.

Petrojam said that in the meantime, the propane cooking gas would be sold for $0.40 per litre at a rate of $73.65. Meanwhile, butane cooking gas will be moving up by $0.70 to be sold for $81.22 per litre.

These increase in the prices of all petroleum products is being seen as a little burden on the citizens with several saying that this is nothing new while some are urging the government to have some mercy on them.

It is to be noted that the Petrojam which is in complete control of the Government of Jamaica announces the revised prices of fuel products according to the international market standards.

These changes are sometimes announced on weakly basis and sometimes on monthly basis as per the international market rules, making it necessary for the government to execute price changes so that the sellers are not burdened with the hike.