Contractor shot Bandit after robbing in Guyana

Guyana: A 32-year-old contractor shot and injured a bandit who robbed him of his cellphone valued at $150,000. The incident occurred on Sunday at the corner of Irving and Forshaw Streets in Queenstown, Georgetown.

The shot bandit has been identified as Chris Benn, a 29-year-old resident of South Ruimveldt Garden.

According to the report, Benn, who was armed with a knife and, along with another male accomplice on a red and black motorcycle bearing registration number 1812, rode up to the contractor and relieved him of his cellphone.

The victim was standing next to his vehicle, watching some of his workers fix a gate in front of a property he owns. He is a licensed firearm holder of a Glock 19 pistol, At the time, he had his firearm in his right side pants waist, with a magazine containing seventeenlive 9mm rounds of ammunition.

Allegedly, two suspects rode up to the Contractor from an Eastern direction and stopped a few feet away. Benn, who was the pillion rider, immediately came off the motorcycle with a knife in his right hand and approached the victim while demanding him to hand over his cellphone.

However, the victim had his cell phone in his right hand at that time, and managed to avoid getting stabbed by the attacker. The suspect then snatched the victim’s phone and turned to go back to the motorcycle.

The victim claimed that at such a point, the motorcyclist was going to his right side waist. As a result, the contractor said he became afraid for his life, and he drew his licensed firearm and discharged three rounds towards the suspects.

The rider then dropped the motorcycle, and he and Benn attempted to flee the scene, running in a western direction.

Shortly after, Benn fell to the ground, and the rider continued to run and made good his escape. The victim and others then held onto Benn. The phone was recovered at the scene, along with the motorcycle and one spent shell.

Further, Benn was escorted to the Georgetown Public Hospital, where he is receiving medical attention for a gunshot wound he sustained to the middle of his back, which exited the right side of his abdomen.

The investigations for the same are still going.