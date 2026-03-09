Guyana: 2-year-old Samirah Evans dies after alleged drowning in Kabakaburi Mission 

The toddler was reported missing from her residence and her body was later discovered in the river, with reports noting that parts of the body had been eaten by piranhas.

Guyana: A tragic incident has been reported at Kabakaburi Mission in Guyana where two-year-old Samirah Evans allegedly drowned on the afternoon of Saturday. According to initial reports, the toddler, who had recently celebrated her 2nd birthday was found unresponsive in the community.

Talking about the development, police officials said that circumstances surrounding the incident are still unclear at this time, but she drowned between 12:30 and 5:30 pm at Kabakaburi Mission, Upper Pomeroon River, Essequibo, Region Two.

Residents and authorities in the Upper Pomeroon River area are said to be deeply saddened by the tragic event. Officials are expected to conduct further investigations to determine exactly what occurred.

Expressing their shock, hundreds of locals took to Facebook and asked their queries with one saying, “How did she get into the river,” while another local expressed his condolences and also questioned, “Condolences to the mother and all other relatives of this little angel, why did this child was left alone?”

Locals also expressed their sincerest condolences on the tragic incidents and urged the parents to take extra care of their kids when they are at such a young age.

This is the 2nd drowning incident which took place within a span of one week. Two siblings, 10-year-old Jadon De Courte and 8-year-old Tianna De Courte, drowned in a trench behind the Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) pump station while celebrating Phagwah. Initial reports suggested they were filling water guns when the girl slipped in and her brother then drowned after he attempted to rescue her. These incidents highlight a recurring and tragic issue with local authorities investigating the circumstances surrounding the drownings.