Guyana: Two-year-old feared drowned while swimming in Mahaicony Creek

Despite frantic efforts by his siblings to locate him, the search for the two-year-old remains unsuccessful.

Guyana: A two-year-old child of riverain community of Moraikobai, feared to have drowned to death on Saturday after he went swimming with his siblings. The incident took place in Mahaicony Creek, Region Five (Mahaica-Berbice) where he suddenly disappeared under the water.

According to police reports the incident took place when the toddler went swimming with his siblings in the creek where he suddenly disappeared under the water. The reports further claimed that no one including his siblings noticed when the toddler went into the water.

After a short while his siblings noticed that he was not with them, so they started searching for him in the water but despite their frantic efforts to locate him, the search has so far been unsuccessful.

Reportedly the Toshao (village leader) of Moraikobai, Derrick John confirmed the tragic incident involving their village’s child. Along with this he also said the information about the accident is not fully discovered yet as the officials are still searching for the two-year-old child.

Authorities stated that the police ranks from Region Five have since launched their operation and travelled to the area to assist villagers in the ongoing search to carry out investigations into the tragic incident.

Additionally they also disclosed the identity of the child as two-year-old boy, Kevin Jacobs, from the riverain community of Moraikobai.

Officials stated that they are investigating the matter and are still trying to recover the child’s body in the water.

The family members of the child are worried about the child as they are not ready to believe the loss of their 2-year-boy. The community is also worried about the child as some believe that he might have drowned to death in the water while another believes someone might kidnap him.