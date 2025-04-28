BREAKING: Autopsy Report confirms 11-year-old Adrianna Younge died by drowning

Adrianna Younge was found dead in the swimming pool of the Double Day Hotel in Tuschen, East Bank Essequibo in Guyana on April 23, 2025

Guyana: The independent pathologist who was chosen by 11-year-old Adrianna Younge’s family members has determined that she died by drowning. Following the local reports came out, samples have also been sent overseas for further confirmation, said the police.

“This is no result to me,” Subrian Younge, the father of 11-year-old Adrianna Younge, said moments ago, revealing that his family was told his daughter died by drowning but they refuse to accept that result.

The announcement was made by the child’s father during the transfer of her dead body, where tensions quickly rose. Protestors, who were already in a heated standoff with the police officials of Guyana, were seen shouting in anger and frustration as this news was shared.

The father was seen crying in frustration and seemed helpless as the residents sympathised with him.

This new development into the incident has sparked more calls for answers and justice with locals standing in solidarity with Younge’s family.

It is also being said that further tests to determine the fluids found in her body will be done, following which the family will understand how exactly she died. Her mother said that she was not interfere with, and there were no broken bones in her body.

Even the locals are not ready to accept the outcome of the autopsy report with several of them taking to Facebook to voice their anger. “Drowning in that little ass pool that people searched and her body popping up 12hrs later is diabolical. It was a pool, not a river! where was her body? If she was drowned it wasn’t in that pool for sure,” wrote a local named Tiea Cameron while another said, “There is no way Adrianna drowned, I will never drink that.”

