Guyana: Adrianna Younge’s autopsy report expected today amid rising public tension

The tragic death of a young child at the Double Day Hotel in Tuschen has sparked national outrage, raising serious concerns about institutional failures and potential foul play.

Guyana: The autopsy report of 11-year-old Adrianna Younge is expected to come out today as tensions continue to grow among the citizens of Guyana. According to the information, a third pathologist was added over the weekend to the team of experts who will conducting the post-mortem examination today (April 28, 2025).

Reportedly, forensic pathologist from the Mount Sinai Hospital in New York, Dr Glenn A Rudner joined pathologist from Barbados, Dr Shubhakar Karra Paul, who was brought in by the Government of Guyana and the Chief Medical Examiner of the State of Delaware Gary L Collins who chosen by the Younge’s family to conduct the examination.

Public Outcry and Government Response

President Dr Irfaan Ali has already assured the family members and relatives of the victim that all their requests will be honoured regarding the autopsy of the young girl. On Saturday morning, the head of the State met with the family members of the child, including her mother, outside their Hyde Park, Parika, EBE home to update on major developments ongoing in the investigation of the child’s death.

Dr Ali said that he has asked police to ensure everything is being recorded on camera to avoid any wrong steps in the critical investigation.

Soon after the body of the child was found, residents of her area torched the hotel premises and also the owner’s residence, in response to the horrifying discovery. Moreover, in protest against the horrific death of the young child, Guyanese are standing together and demanding justice.

On Sunday night, the locals in Bartica hosted a major protest in plea for justice. Hundreds of people were seen holding placards as they hosted a candlelight vigil.

Controversy surrounds Adrianna Younge’s death

Adrianna’s body was found under suspicious circumstances in a swimming pool at the Double Day Hotel in Tuschen, East Bank Essequibo in Guyana on Thursday morning. Reports claimed that her body bore several violence marks. This came a day after the victim visited the hotel with her grandmother and other relatives around 1 pm and she was last seen near the hotel pool shortly after that.

Medical personnel allegedly observed bruises along with swelling on the child’s face and limbs, which suggested possible assault before her death. The police officials in Guyana initially reported that the CCTV footage showed the victim entering a red and black coloured Toyota Raum, which was later retracted upon review. This misinformation further raised serious questions related to the possible involvement of foul play in this horrific incident.

Not only this, but the Double Day Hotel is also known for having a troubling past as back in 2012, a young mechanic was also found dead in the same swimming pool under suspicious circumstances.