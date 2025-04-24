Thursday, 24th April 2025
Guyana: 11-year-old kidnapped from hotel, CCTV shows her entering suspicious car

After an 11-year-old girl entered the pool with her siblings, her grandmother later called to get them out, only to discover Adrianna was missing.

Guyana – An 11-year-old was reportedly kidnapped on Wednesday between 1:02 pm and 2 pm from the Double Day Hotel which is located at Tuschen Public Road EBE in Guyana. The victim has been identified as Adrianna Younge

According to the information, inquiries revealed that on Wednesday, the girl went to Double Day Hotel pool to swim with her grandmother, Carol Xavier, who reported that around 1:10 pm, she gave Adrianna money to buy band to swim in the pool.  

She said that shortly after that, the 11-year-old entered the pool with her siblings however after some time the grandmother called to get her family out of the pool when it was discovered Adrianna was missing.  

Soon after that, the family launched a search party in the pool and hotel but were unable to locate her. The matter was then reported at Tuschen Police Station. 

Upon arrival at the scene, the police conducted further search in and around the hotel, including storeroom, rooms, yard and roof, however, they could find any trace of the girl. When asked about the CCTV footage, the resort manager denied saying that the cameras are not in working condition.  

The police then contacted the Command Centre in Regional Division #3 who retrieved the CCTV footage from a neighbouring property which showed that Adrianna entered a Red and Black coloured Raum motor car which drove off in an eastern direction towards Vreed-en-hoop. 

The police retrieved information about the registered owner, who, when contacted claimed that he rented the car to someone since last week. The police then contacted the said person but was unable to find him at the provided address.  

The investigations further revealed that the vehicle was last seen in Onderneeming, West Bank Demerara at White Shop shortcut around 9 pm on Wednesday.  

As the police continues its investigation into the alleged kidnapping of the 11-year-old, it is urging the general public to assist them and contact them in case of any leads into this incident.  

Monica Walker

