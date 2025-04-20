Guyana: Soldier confesses to wife’s murder after 8 years in custody

The incident occurred on May 19, 2017, in Central Amelia’s Ward, Linden, when the victim, Elliot, ended her relationship with London due to ongoing domestic abuse.

Guyana: Former Soldier Michael London has admitted to killing his wife, 38-year-old Shaneka Elliot after 8 years of brutal murder. London admitted to his offences, after he appeared at the Demerara High Court last week.

The incident took place on 19th May 2017 in Central Amelia’s Ward, Linden, Guyana when Elliot, the victim, decided to end her relationship with London amid domestic violence and abuse. Close relatives described that Elliot often faced abuse, however when she decided to move on from the relationship, London was unable to accept that, to which he brutally murdered his wife.

As per reports, London stabbed his wife approximately 15 times upon hearing that his wife wants to end the relationship. The victim was immediately rushed to the hospital as well, but she was pronounced dead on arrival. A post mortem report later confirmed that the death was due to multiple incised wounds.

London, on the other hand after performing the crime immediately fled the scene but was later apprehended by the police officials on the same evening. He was caught from the Moblissa Jungle along The Soesdyke Linden Highway.

Police officials stated that London notably resisted the arrest and turned violent and tried to attack the officers, which prompted them to shoot him in the leg before taking him into custody.

However, he has been presented against the court several times but denied his offences, however during his recent court hearing, approximately after 8 years, London has accepted his crime and is expected to be sentenced on May 8th, 2025.

The sentence is to be announced after a proper consideration of his crime and other offences involved with impact statements, probation report and other related documents being properly studied. Until his sentence is announced, London is being remanded and under proper police custody.