Bahamas’ first AI-powered loan officer ‘Evie’ debuts at Simplified Lending

Bahamas: A loan financing company in the Bahamas has become the first local business to introduce Artificial Intelligence in their routine work. On Monday, Simplified Lending Ltd, launched their first humanoid robot Evie during an official press conference.

“Introducing Evelyn Phylistina, also known as Evie – The Future of Financial Services is Here,” said the company while adding that the robot is designed in a way that it can revolutionize the lending experience with speed, precision as well as enhanced availability.

According to Simplified Lending, the introduction of this robot will ensure that the customers will receive the best financial solutions faster than ever before. “Whether you need loan guidance, financial advice, or real-time application updates, Evie is here to assist. The future of finance is here, and it’s Simplified,” added the company officials.

During their press conference on Monday, the company representatives explained the significance of launching this humanoid robot saying, “Imagine walking into the official to speak with a loan officer but instead you are greeted by a robot.”

The robot’s creator said that she is representing the future in the lending business, offering the customers a much easier way than before. He said that while the robot is still in its beta stage of development, but it is the hope of CEO of Simplify Lending Robert Pantry and the whole team that Evie will continue to evolve.

Pantry said that it is only the beginning and if successful Evie won’t be alone and there will be several other robots joining her on this journey.

According to the information, Evie will be able to interview clients, scan application documents and even pre-screen them before the file goes to a loan associate.

Meanwhile, the man who programmed the robot us a proficient business services CEO Montino Roberts and he said that they are not taking jobs from taxpayers but are bridging the gap between efficiency and that personal touch.

“Change is happening because of demand, and it is our anticipation that people’s mindset will soon change and accept this new technology,” he added.

During the conference, Evie also gave answers to several questions, showing her immense knowledge and skills to serve the mankind. With the launch of this new AI Technology, the lending company in the Bahamas is looking forward to an easy application process in future.