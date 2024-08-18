Dominica to host exciting Poker Run 2024 today with live entertainment, cash prizes

The Dominica Festivals Committee is all set to host the Poker Run 2024 today (August 18, 2024) at Mero Beach from 10 am onwards. The event will feature several prizes for winners and live entertainment by Unstoppable DJs for the attendees.



The Poker Run will feature a lot of entertainment throughout the day with six stops at different locations having exciting challengers and live DJs making the visitors groove on their beats during different stops.



According to the information, there will be a lead party boat with poker girls on board. Apart from the six member team, each boat is allowed to host additional passengers. The winner of the run will be receiving a whopping $5000 prize money.



The event will kick off with The Breakfast Hub at Ma Boyd/Woodbridge Bay from 8 am to 10 am. During this first stop, attendees will be entertainment by DJ Snow while meeting and greeting with each other.



The second stop will be at the Beach, where individuals will be entertained by Unstoppable DJs from 10 30 am to 11 30 am following which they will take a third stop for Beach Bar Bites at Salisbury Beach where they will stay from 12 pm to 1 30 pm and will enjoy the beats of DJ Realboss.



The event will then continue with a fourth stop for Seabird Bar and Grill at Purple Turtle Beach from 2 pm to 3 pm. DJ M and DJ Phoenix will take over this event. The fifth stop will be at Bell Hall Beach Stop from 3:30 pm to 4:30 pm, during which Selectah Urban.



Following this, the participants will be making their final stop for the Poker Party at the Almond Deck, Toucarie from 5 pm to 10 pm.

The complete schedule for Dominica Poker Run 2024 is as follows:



First Stop: The Breakfast Hub

• Location: Ma Boyd / Woodbridge Bay

• Time: 8:00 AM - 10:00 AM

• DJ: DJ Snow

• Activity: Meet & Greet



Second Stop: Beach

• Time: 10:30 AM - 11:30 AM

• DJ: Unstoppable DJ’s



Third Stop: Beach Bar Bites

• Location: Salisbury Beach

• Time: 12:00 PM - 1:30 PM

• DJ: DJ Real boss



Fourth Stop: Seabird Bar & Grill

• Location: Purple Turtle Beach

• Time: 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM

• DJs: DJ M & DJ Phoenix



Fifth Stop: Bell Hall Beach Spot

• Time: 3:30 PM - 4:30 PM

• DJ: Selectah Urban



Poker Party

• Time: 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM

• Location: The Almond Deck, Toucarie