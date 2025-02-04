Jamaica: American fast food giants Burger King, Popeyes opens new outlets in St Catherine

The opening of American fast food giants Burger King and Popeyes in Jamaica created over 100 local jobs within just a few days.

Jamaica: As the American tourism grows in Jamaica, three fast-food giant franchises opened their new outlets in St Catherine. The Restaurant Association Limited (RAL) said they have launched a new Burger King, two Popeyes and a Little Caesars Pizza in the Angles and Spanish Town.

RAL, which is the Caribbean’s largest restaurant management company stated that one of the Popeyes branch is located at the Burke Road and the other Popeyes along with the Burger King are located at the Angels town.

The RAL now boasts more than 60 locations across the island and 104 across the Caribbean. With this, RAL has reaffirmed its confidence in the business environment of Spanish Town.

While sharing the development, RAL’s Chief Executive Officer Lisa Lake said that the move showcases the ongoing commitment of the company towards growth and development. She noted the Spanish Town’s growth and said that it has made it a prime location for further investment.

According to her, the investment demonstrates the company’s commitment to excellence, commitment and business development in Jamaica which the team holds very dear. This was shared by the CEO during Sunday’s opening for the Burke Road and Angels locations.

New Outlets Create 100 New Jobs

CEO Lisa Lake stated that within just few days of inauguration, two outlets alone have created over 100 jobs for locals.

She added that in the near future outside of these restaurants, the company is planning to open another six in the community and they also have plans for Old Harbour, signifying the huge expansion of such franchises across Jamaica.

Meanwhile, the Mayor of Spanish Town Norman Scott welcomed this huge investment and said that it is a major step for the community. He further reiterated his vision for reviving Chedwin Park as a major sporting venue to drive economic benefits for the town and parish.

MP Natalie Neita Garvey also commended the investment as a step toward economic revitalisation. He said that Spanish Town is changing and developments like these are helping to reshape its overall image as the government is seeking to shift the narrative from crime to opportunity.