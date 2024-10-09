Treehouse Restaurant wins "Saint Lucia’s Best Hotel Restaurant 2024" at World Culinary Awards

Saint Lucia: The Treehouse Restaurant at Anse Chastenet has proudly received the Saint Lucia’s Best Hotel Restaurant 2024 award at the World Culinary Awards.



The Treehouse Restaurant in Saint Lucia is known for allowing guests to dine in open-air treehouses overlooking lush tropical foliage and the Caribbean Sea.



The restaurant celebrates award-winning Tropical World Cuisine, blending Caribbean flavours with other tropical culinary experiences.



The dinner menu changes daily and is served in a romantic candlelit ambience, surrounded by beautiful original artwork. The restaurant is perfect for honeymooners, couples celebrating an anniversary, or those simply looking for a private, intimate dinner.



Notably, the restaurant is part of Anse Chastenet which is Saint Lucia’s only resort property with the iconic view of both the Piti and Gros Piton mountains floating upon the Caribbean Sea.



The resort officials took to Facebook to express their on receiving the coveted award and said, “We are thrilled to announce that The Treehouse Restaurant at Anse Chastanet has been named Saint Lucia’s Best Hotel Restaurant 2024 at the World Culinary Awards.”



The restaurant further invited everyone to experience the rich flavours offered at the Treehouse and said, “Our dinner menu, served in a romantic candlelit setting surrounded by stunning artwork, changes daily—making it the perfect choice for honeymooners, anniversary celebrations, or anyone seeking an intimate, unforgettable evening.”





Notably, the World Culinary Awards is the sister event of the World Travel Awards, launched in 1993 to recognize excellence in the travel and tourism industry. The results in various categories are based on votes from industry experts as well as globetrotters.



They are known for highlighting the best practices and innovations in the sector and cover various categories, including restaurants, chefs, hotels and other culinary-related establishments.



The Treehouse Restaurant has expressed its excitement to receiving this prestigious award and looks forward to welcome more number of foodies seeking a mouthwatering experience.