Monday, 7th October 2024
Facebook Instagram X Mail

Orlando's Restaurant & Bar secures Saint Lucia's Best Restaurant award

The prestigious World Top Gourmet Awards 2024 concluded with a grand celebration, recognizing 108 of the most outstanding and influential figures in the F&B and culinary industry.

Monday, 7th October 2024

Saint Lucia: Orlando's Restaurant & Bar has been named Saint Lucia's Best Restaurant 2024 at the 2024 World Culinary Awards. The award was conferred in a ceremony in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, on October 3, 2024.

The prestigious World Top Gourmet Awards 2024 concluded with a grand celebration, recognizing 108 of the most outstanding and influential figures in the F&B and culinary industry.

The event drew a remarkable audience of nearly 1,000 attendees, including master chefs, top-tier restaurateurs, and representatives from leading global brands across various countries.

During the event, 108 awardees were honoured for their excellence, creativity and innovation, which set them apart in the highly competitive F&B and culinary world.

Following the victory of Saint Lucia, Chef Orlando Satchell said, "As a restaurant, our aim is to showcase the best of Saint Lucia, using local ingredients and supporting our local farmers and vendors. It's really critically important. I want to say thanks to my team. People see the Chef, but they don't realize the team behind it. I want to thank my team, Andrina and Ms. Leo; I'm really about the staff."

He further added, "As an independent restaurant, we want to show we're more than just hotels in Saint Lucia. We have amazing hotels, but as an independent restaurant, our team come together and cooks with love."

The chef remarked that there is no menu in the restaurant, which makes it more exciting for the guests to try new things every time.



He said that this award really is about showing independent restaurants that they can stand by themselves.

In addition to this, the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority also extended their congratulations to the hotel and its staff and noted, "Congratulations to Chef Orlando Satchel of Orlando's Restaurant on securing a World Culinary Award at the 5th staging of the annual event."

The authority noted that Saint Lucia is renowned for scrumptious cuisine that blends local flavours and fresh ingredients, which shows the island's rich culinary heritage and vibrant culture. 

Monica Walker

Share:

Facebook X Pinterest Whatsapp

Latest

Related Articles

The effects of Tropical Storm Erika on the EO LeBlanc Highway.
Uncategorised

Dominica: Ceremony for $51.3 million EO LeBlanc Highway work set for Frid...

Monday, 7th October 2024

Uncategorised

Bahamas ministry of tourism and aviation issues statement on US travel ad...

Monday, 7th October 2024

Uncategorised

OECS issues strong condemnation of US decision to step up political and e...

Monday, 7th October 2024

People making $15 a minute by selling nudes online
Uncategorised

People are making $15 a minute by selling nudes online

Monday, 7th October 2024

Nicholas Pooran selected as West Indies new captain for ODI and T20
Uncategorised

Nicholas Pooran selected as West Indies new captain for ODI and T20

Monday, 7th October 2024

Turks and Caicos water utility company implements temporary water restrictions Pic Credit: Internet
Uncategorised

Turks and Caicos water utility company implements temporary water restric...

Monday, 7th October 2024

Tourism Minister David Collado making the huge announcement (PC - Facebook)
Uncategorised

Tourism break records in Dominican Republic with over 3.2M visitors in Q1...

Monday, 7th October 2024

Man gunned down in Trinidad, marking 3rd homicide of June 2024 (PC - Facebook)
Caribbean

Man gunned down in Trinidad, marking 3rd homicide of June 2024

Monday, 7th October 2024