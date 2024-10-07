Orlando's Restaurant & Bar secures Saint Lucia's Best Restaurant award

Saint Lucia: Orlando's Restaurant & Bar has been named Saint Lucia's Best Restaurant 2024 at the 2024 World Culinary Awards. The award was conferred in a ceremony in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, on October 3, 2024.



The prestigious World Top Gourmet Awards 2024 concluded with a grand celebration, recognizing 108 of the most outstanding and influential figures in the F&B and culinary industry.



The event drew a remarkable audience of nearly 1,000 attendees, including master chefs, top-tier restaurateurs, and representatives from leading global brands across various countries.



During the event, 108 awardees were honoured for their excellence, creativity and innovation, which set them apart in the highly competitive F&B and culinary world.



Following the victory of Saint Lucia, Chef Orlando Satchell said, "As a restaurant, our aim is to showcase the best of Saint Lucia, using local ingredients and supporting our local farmers and vendors. It's really critically important. I want to say thanks to my team. People see the Chef, but they don't realize the team behind it. I want to thank my team, Andrina and Ms. Leo; I'm really about the staff."



He further added, "As an independent restaurant, we want to show we're more than just hotels in Saint Lucia. We have amazing hotels, but as an independent restaurant, our team come together and cooks with love."



The chef remarked that there is no menu in the restaurant, which makes it more exciting for the guests to try new things every time.





He said that this award really is about showing independent restaurants that they can stand by themselves.



In addition to this, the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority also extended their congratulations to the hotel and its staff and noted, "Congratulations to Chef Orlando Satchel of Orlando's Restaurant on securing a World Culinary Award at the 5th staging of the annual event."



The authority noted that Saint Lucia is renowned for scrumptious cuisine that blends local flavours and fresh ingredients, which shows the island's rich culinary heritage and vibrant culture.