Saint Lucia showcases luxury offerings to world during Virtuoso Travel Week

The tourism officials from Saint Lucia are participating in the 36th edition of the Virtuoso Travel Week, which is presently being held from August 10 to 16, 2024, in Las Vegas. The event is hosting around 5000 top professionals from 97 countries and is known for its major impact on the luxury travel sector.



It is being held at the renowned Bellagio Resort & Casino, ARIA Resort & Casino, and Vdara Hotel & Spa. The event is a crucial platform for building relationships while expanding knowledge and driving sales in the luxury travel industry.



This year, the Travel Week is featuring almost 2300 companies participating in in more than 180,000 business meetings and appointments, making it the largest ever event of its kind.



The participation of Saint Lucia, including its representation by North American Sales Manager Racquel John and Director of Global Sales Richard Moss, showcases its strategic aim to diversify its market presence while supporting long-term growth.



Richard Moss also took to Facebook to highlight Saint Lucia’s participation in the event. He said, “It was a great day of business appointments at Virtuoso Travel Week, and it is always a pleasure to catch up with the Chairman and CEO, Matthew Upchurch. Thank You for valuing the human connection.”



He also met with Travello CEO Zeina Gedeon and said that the team is excited about the future and the travel trade.



The Saint Lucia team is participating in several other meetings during this event while boosting the island’s overall presence on the world map.



Notably, Virtuoso has tailored this year’s event to boost individual success by offering more customized experiences.



The week kicked off with Globetrottinng sessions, where more than 900 Virtuoso members engaged in interactive presentations as well as discussions regarding particular travel niches such as adventure, cruise and culinary experiences.



The event also featured the 2nd annual Tech Summit which showcased both established tech firms and innovative startups which were focused on improving travel planning.



On Sunday, the visitors were provided with diverse professional development courses which were aimed at expanding attendees’ knowledge in areas such as client engagement, business scaling and accessible travel.



Another highlight of the Virtuoso Travel Week 2024 was the Hotel Showcase, which prominently featured Jade Mountain of Saint Lucia via immersive presentations and networking opportunities.



This latest addition aligned with the event’s efforts to provide more interactive and engaging experiences for attendees while booting the overall exposure of participating hotels and destinations.



During the opening ceremony on Sunday, CEO of the event Matthew D Upchurch addressed the audience and highlighted the event’s focus on innovation and partnership.