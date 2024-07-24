Saint Lucia sees record-breaking June with 38,394 Visitors, up 42% from 2023

The tourism sector of Saint Lucia has witnessed a significant surge in visitor arrivals along with enhanced air connectivity, achieving the sector with some major milestones in June 2024. This major increase was fuelled primarily by the island’s successful hosting of the ICC World Cup Cricket matches.



These developments have reinforced Saint Lucia’s position as a premier destination for sports tourism, with the nation boasting some of the most improved infrastructure.



According to the statistics, Saint Lucia welcomed a whopping 38,394 visitors in June 2024, an exceptional 42% compared to the same period in the previous year.



It was reported that the United States was once again the island’s leading market, which saw a notable 55% month-on-month increase due to a 60 percent increase in the total air seat capacity as compared to June 2023.



The Tourism Authority of Saint Lucia also highlighted that the major enhancements comprised additional services from JetBlue and American Airlines, which was due to the ever-increasing demand from New York, Miami, and Charlotte.



It was added that the Caribbean market also underwent substantial growth as it experienced a 24% increase in arrivals after an increase of 67 percent in the seating capacity.



These additional seats were launched by InterCaribbean’s increased frequency, Caribbean Airlines’ enhanced service from Barbados, and Sunrise Airways’ new service from Dominica and Antigua.



Not only this, but also the non-traditional markets saw a huge 315% increase in arrivals, which was driven by visitors as well as players attending the ICC matches from nations such as South Africa, India, Australia, Afghanistan, and Sri Lanka.



Also, June 2024 is the 4th consecutive month of record-breaking arrivals as well as the 5th breaking record month of 2024.



The island’s appeal as a destination, which is complimented by the world-class infrastructure, has positioned itself as an ideal host for major events such as ICC World Cup Cricket matches. This also places the country among the best islands for not only vacation but several other things.



Notably, the year-to-date figures also disclose that Saint Lucia is ahead by a whopping 15 percent as compared to the first half of last year and 6 percent ahead of the same period in 2019. These figures again show that the island has revived itself exceptionally from the COVID-19 pandemic and continues to grow significantly.