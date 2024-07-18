PM Pierre amplifies call for climate justice after visit to hurricane-hit SVG

Saint Lucia: Prime Minister Philip J Pierre intensifies call for Climate Justice after his visit to St. Vincent and the Grenadines earlier this week to assess the damage caused by Hurricane Beryl.



He was accompanied by his regional counterparts, all of which expressed their solidarity with Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves.



The Category 4 Hurricane Beryl having sustained winds of over 150 mph caused a major havoc in St Vincent and the Grenadines, destroying 90 percent of the infrastructure over there. The storm left thousands homeless seeking for a shelter.



PM Pierre said that the experiences of the people of the Union Island and Canouan as a result of the passage of Hurricane Beryl amplify the need for Climate Justice.



He also praised PM Gonsalves for his leadership, especially at this difficult time when a huge number of residents and citizens are seeking for one thing or another.



The Saint Lucian Prime Minister noted that St Vincent and the Grenadines, as well as Grenada, will need millions of dollars to rebuild homes and infrastructure and stressed that “The developed world must act.”



During the visit, PM Pierre was accompanied by the Prime Minister of Dominica, Dr. Roosevelt Skerrit; Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Dr. Terrance Drew; Prime Minister of Grenada, Dickon Mitchell; and Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda, Gaston Browne.



Pierre reiterated CARICOM leaders’ commitment on behalf of his regional counterparts as well and said, “My Prime Ministerial colleagues and I will intensify our calls for Climate Justice as our countries remain the victims of rapid industrialization.”



He noted that the losses are great but he remains inspired by the resilience of the people and added that the leaders will continue to assist one another and make representation to protect their interests as a region.



It is to be noted that during the OECS leaders’ visit to St Vincent and the Grenadines, Dominican PM Skerrit vowed to contribute $1,000,000 to the island nation to help with recovery efforts after Hurricane Beryl.



He said, “It is a collective fight, and we must have collective solidarity.” This shows the Caribbean’s leaders' willingness to be with one another in tough times like these.