From Nathalie Emmanuel to Chloe Bailey, celebs who graced Lucian Carnival 2024

The 2024 Lucian Carnival also known as Saint Lucia Carnival was a star studded affair with several celebrities gracing the streets throughout the festivities.



From Game of Thrones actress Nathalie Emmanuel to American singer and songwriter Chloe Bailey, the carnival saw several famous faces joining in the revelry.



Apart from Emmanuel and Bailey, this year's Carnival welcomed Nigerian sensation, singer, dancer, and content creator Korra Obidi; Haitian-American actress, musician, content creator, and comedian Jessie Woo; Soca Artist Patrice Roberts; and Miss Jamaica World 2022 Shanique Singh.



British Actress, Nathalie Emmanuel, known for her role as Missandei in Game of Thrones looked stunning in a colourful attire while she was adorned with feathers during the Lucian Carnival.



She held Saint Lucian and Dominican flags because her father is from Saint Lucia while her mother is from Dominica.



The actress was spotted dancing through the streets of the island while her vibrant costume was filling her surroundings with colours. She was on the road with Just 4 Fun Carnival Band, who won several titles during the Parade of the Bands.



Chloe Bailey, who returned to the carnival for a 2nd consecutive year lit up the roads with her energetic performance. The American singer was the center of the attraction as she joined other revellers on the streets. She rocked the carnival in stunning bejeweled costumes with legends carnival band and was the undisputed queen of the carnival.

She danced her way down the parade, having the time of her life, showcasing that the carnival is bigger than just dancing and feathers and having a good time, it is a celebration of freedom from slavery, emancipation and all of these things are attached to why people are celebrating.



So, what looks like just a good old time and a bunch of adult beverages is actually very deep rooted to history, liberation, emancipation, and of course, a good old time.



This event first happened in 1947, just after World War II. Like other carnival events around the Caribbean, the carnival in Saint Lucia is inspired by an ancient pagan festival rooted in ancient Egypt, Greece, and Rome.

In addition to this, Nigerian influencer Korra Obidi took the world by storm, earning her stripes as a top-tier celebration. She rubbed her shoulder with other global elites during the carnival in Saint Lucia, placing herself among the best of the best.



Obidi looked stunning as she wore transparent wings with a few colours in them while her outfit was red in colour, showcasing the bold personality she carries with her.



Others, including Jessie Woo, were honored to play mas at this year's Saint Lucia Carnival 2024 with Fuzion Mas, while Miss Jamaica World 2022 Shanique Singh grooved to Bouyon music from Dominica while in Saint Lucia for Lucian Carnival 2024.



Singh was in Saint Lucia for the first time, and she posted some fire pics to her Instagram page with the caption, "What a friendly set of people! Thank you for having me." She was playing Mas with Xuvo Carnival, and so was her mehhn Kibwe McGann, Chief Marketing Officer of WiPay Caribbean.



Following a fun filled month of activities, the Lucian Carnival has concluded on a positive note, giving visitors lifetime of good memories.