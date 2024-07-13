Get Ready: J’Ouvert and Parade of Bands of Lucian Carnival is just 2 days ahead

On Monday, July 15, 2024, J'Ouvert will set the opening of the carnival in the morning at 4 am at Castries City Circuit. Following it, Parade of the Bands will spread all the entertaining vibes in the country.

Saint Lucia: The Lucian Carnival is setting the bars high in the nation by extending every means of entertainment and excitement to the people. J'Ouvert and Parade of Bands will grace the event with the rhythms and beat all around.

J'Ouvert marks the official opening of any of the Carnival in the countries throughout the Caribbean. On Monday, July 15, 2024, it will set the opening of the Lucian Carnival in the morning at 4 am at Castries City Circuit.

Following it, Parade of the Bands will spread all the entertaining vibes in the country. The graceful presentation with the beats and music spirits around would make its way for two days that is July 15 and 16, 2024 (Monday and Tuesday).

The amazing carnival will immerse the citizens and the people visiting for the carnival in music, dance and cultural blend. Such a blend will make the carnival a truly unforgettable experience.

Considerably, the carnivals like these hold all the magic with them to extend to the people. More the enjoyment, more will be the energy consumed by the attendees. To keep up with the levels of energy, the tourism authority of Saint Lucia has shared the tips to experience the pleasure of the Carnival at its full capacity.

The tips include-

Stay Hydrated: Staying hydrated would keep the energy up. This can be done by drinking plenty of water throughout the festivities.

Comfortable Shoes: Wearing such kind of footwear will enable one to dance and move comfortably by even keeping the feet happy.

Sun Protection: This is an essential aspect which should not be missed. For this, sunscreen, hat, and sunglasses are the essential products that would help one from sun protection.

Significantly, capturing the moments is of great significance so the memories can be cherished for the entire life.The colorful appearances of the attendees in their best colorful attires will bring more excitement to the carnival.