Dezral crowned Calypso Monarch in Saint Lucia, PM Pierre congratulates winners

Dezral was crowned as the winner of the exciting competition who felt proud over this achievement and remarked that winning the monarch again is surreal and he was confident in not just his performance but also the quality of his songs.

Saint Lucia: Prime Minister Philip J Pierre congratulated the winner and the participants of the National Calypso Monarch Competition, which took place in Saint Lucia over the weekend.



The finals saw another stirring performance from the defending monarch, Ti-Blacks, who is known for his powerful vocal presence.



He delivered two compelling performances of his songs, ‘A Wish for Fish’ and ‘De Biggest Gun,’ which secured him the place as King. This is his 2ndtime acquiring the Calypso Monarch title in Saint Lucia.



While sharing glimpses of the competition on his official Facebook account, PM Pierre said, “I was finally able to take in some of the carnival activities at the National Calypso Monarch Competition where Dezral was crowned.”

The final results of the National Calypso Monarch Competition are as follows:

Dezral: Calypso Monarch

Ernie J: Inter-commercial Calypso Monarch

Sly: Groovy Soca Monarch

Ricky T: Power Soca Monarch

Fusion Mas: King of the Bands

Tribe of Twel: Queen of the Bands

Babonneau Steel Orchestra: Panorama Champions

Junior Calypso: Mongouge Primary School

Junior Calypso: Sir Ira Simmons Secondary School

“I wish to congratulate all the winners of our nationally staged competitions for their immense hard work and contribution to not just their respective art forms but for their role in expanding the festival, which provides a significant source of economic activity for small businesses,” added PM Pierre.



In addition to this, the Prime Minister also thanked all the participants of Lucian Carnival for their contributions and noted that, “Yesterday we hosted Kiddies Carnival, and for the next two days, we will host the Parade of the Bands.”



Moreover, PM Pierre wished all the revelers, carnival band owners, and stakeholders a safe and enjoyable carnival.