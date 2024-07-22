PM Drew engages with constituents, addresses concerns & shares vision for future

St. Kitts and Nevis: Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew, on Sunday afternoon, held a well-attended Constituency 8 Branch meeting where he had the chance to discuss and share with the people critical information dispelling the propaganda and setting the record straight.



He expressed his immense gratitude to all who came out to the meeting for their unwavering support and dedication to the cause of the constituency and noted, "Labour is definitely the best for the constituency and the country as a whole."



PM Drew took to Facebook to share glimpses of the branch meeting, which showed that a number of people in attendance were listening attentively to the country's leader.



Not only this, but several citizens also lauded the Prime Minister through Facebook comments, saying that he is the best leader so far.



A user named Livingstone Buchanan stated, "Prime Minister! You're obligated to disseminate any or all negativity that's likely to affect your presence status regarding doubts in the minds of your constituency. You will not be in office for life, but what you deliver to the people in your constituency will be for their lifetime and likewise their children."



Another user gave his blessings to the leader and wrote, "Yes, great, god bless you, sir." This showcases the people's trust in him and his administration which has been working hard since assuming office in August 2022.



It is to be noted that PM Terrance Drew continuously hosts such meetings in his constituency to discuss with people the ongoing matters and listen their concerns about the same.



It gives the leader and the residents the perfect platform to engage with one another and discuss various matters which has been worrisome in the past as well as the present.



Through such meeting, the Prime Minister gets to know the problems being faced by the constituents following which he could work on them properly while addressing all the significant concerns.