Trinidad: Armed robbery at Princes Town minimart sparks high-speed chase; one suspect caught

Trinidad and Tobago: A dramatic incident of robbery occurred at a local minimart located at the Princes Town in Trinidad on Thursday, last week. According to the reports, police arrested a 31-year-old man, believed to be a suspect after a high speed chase from Montgomery Avenue, Pleasantville.

According to the information released, four men armed with guns entered the store in Solomon Street, Cedar Hill around 11:30 AM on August 7, 2025. Reportedly one of the suspects pinned the 52 year old victim to his chair and stole $25,000 cash from his pockets and a Samsung A30 phone valued at $1,500. After which they escaped the scene in a white coloured PDA 5467 number plated car.

The Princess Town police who were on petrol spotted the vehicle on Manahamber Road, and tried to stop that vehicle however the driver did not stop, which led to a high speed chase. Further with the help of the southern division gang unit, Mon Repos police and Ste. Madeline CID the vehicle was seized at Dallas Avenue, Cocoyea.

After searching the seized vehicle police recovered $9,663 in cash, 2 Samsung cell phones, ski mask, gloves, along with victim’s identification documents and other items. During the search the officers also found a black-grey coloured revolver, later the police discovered that the suspect did not have the license to own a gun.

The investigation revealed that Levi George has a history of robbery and he was out on a bail. He was earlier involved in a jason x barbershop robbery in November 2024. In fact just a few days ago on July 28 he was picked up by the police for the investigation in another case.

Reportedly, the other 3 suspects are on the run. Authorities are investigating the matter and urging the public to help if anyone has any information related to robbery or the whereabouts of the suspects.

This incident raised a concern among the locals as they are afraid for their safety while they wait for further updates on the case.