Thursday, 12th December 2024
Facebook Instagram X Mail

Jamaica: Govt reduces prices of Gas, Diesel; Cooking Gas sees price hike of $1.38

While all fuel products have witnessed a decline in their prices, the government has announced a minor increase of $1.38 in the cost of Butane Cooking Gas.

Thursday, 12th December 2024

Jamaica: In a significant relief for the consumers in Jamaica, the state-owned refinery Petrojam has once again announced reduction in prices of fuel products.

While all fuel products including gas and diesel have witnessed a decline in their prices, the government has announced a minor increase of $1.38 in the cost of Butane Cooking Gas.

This comes just a week after the oil refinery has already announced reduction in the prices of the petroleum products. 

With these back to back reductions, it will be beneficial for all consumers across Jamaica to save more during the ongoing festive season on the island. 

According to the information, this time, Petrojam has announced a drop of $2.94 in the price of gas and $3.06 in the price of diesel. 

Kerosene has also witnessed a drop of $2.54 and Propane Cooking Gas has been decreased by $1.15.

New Prices of Fuel Products in Jamaica as of December 12 

Notably, the new prices of fuel products will come into effect from today (December 12, 2024) onwards. 

The E-10 87 Gas has moved down by $2.94 with the new price of the product now standing at $152.13 per litre and a litre of E-10 90 will also go down by $2.94 to be sold for $161.10.

The Automative Diesel Oil has reportedly moved down by $3.06 per litre to be sold for $158.41 and Ultra low sulphur diesel will be sold for $166.12 per litre following a decrease of $2.47.

The cost of Kerosene will now go down by $2.54 to be sold for $142.61.

In the meantime, propane cooking gas has been increased by $1.15 to be sold for $72.19 while butane has been increased by $1.38 to be sold for $81.49 per litre. 

New Fuel Prices in Jamaica
The Petrojam has further asked the retailers to add their mark ups to the announced prices from today onwards or action could be taken against them. 

Monica Walker

Share:

Facebook X Pinterest Whatsapp

Latest

Related Articles

Uncategorised

Government allocates JM$100 million to help poor students

Thursday, 12th December 2024

Uncategorised

Jamaica-Dominican Republic flights due to start later this year

Thursday, 12th December 2024

Timothy Harris, left, and Denzil Douglas.
Uncategorised

St Kitts and Nevis: PAC commissioned – but opposition decries ‘watering d...

Thursday, 12th December 2024

Uncategorised

Business, institutional communities encouraged to strengthen cooperation...

Thursday, 12th December 2024

Uncategorised

Health workers of Jamaica got award of $1 million in gas cards

Thursday, 12th December 2024

Prime Minister of St Kitts and Nevis Dr Timothy Harris.
Uncategorised

St Kitts and Nevis government allocated $86.1M to National Securities in...

Thursday, 12th December 2024

St Vincent and the Grenadines concerned by cases of Leprosy in neighboring islands (Representative Image)
Uncategorised

St Vincent and the Grenadines concerned by cases of Leprosy in neighborin...

Thursday, 12th December 2024

Antigua and Barbuda

Suspect arrested in Asot Michael Murder Case confirmed as Jamaican, FBI j...

Thursday, 12th December 2024