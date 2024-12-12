Jamaica: Govt reduces prices of Gas, Diesel; Cooking Gas sees price hike of $1.38

While all fuel products have witnessed a decline in their prices, the government has announced a minor increase of $1.38 in the cost of Butane Cooking Gas.

Jamaica: In a significant relief for the consumers in Jamaica, the state-owned refinery Petrojam has once again announced reduction in prices of fuel products.

While all fuel products including gas and diesel have witnessed a decline in their prices, the government has announced a minor increase of $1.38 in the cost of Butane Cooking Gas.

This comes just a week after the oil refinery has already announced reduction in the prices of the petroleum products.

With these back to back reductions, it will be beneficial for all consumers across Jamaica to save more during the ongoing festive season on the island.

According to the information, this time, Petrojam has announced a drop of $2.94 in the price of gas and $3.06 in the price of diesel.

Kerosene has also witnessed a drop of $2.54 and Propane Cooking Gas has been decreased by $1.15.

New Prices of Fuel Products in Jamaica as of December 12

Notably, the new prices of fuel products will come into effect from today (December 12, 2024) onwards.

The E-10 87 Gas has moved down by $2.94 with the new price of the product now standing at $152.13 per litre and a litre of E-10 90 will also go down by $2.94 to be sold for $161.10.

The Automative Diesel Oil has reportedly moved down by $3.06 per litre to be sold for $158.41 and Ultra low sulphur diesel will be sold for $166.12 per litre following a decrease of $2.47.

The cost of Kerosene will now go down by $2.54 to be sold for $142.61.

In the meantime, propane cooking gas has been increased by $1.15 to be sold for $72.19 while butane has been increased by $1.38 to be sold for $81.49 per litre.