Jamaica: Govt reduces fuel prices, Diesel and Kerosene see highest drop of $3.06

Jamaica: In a major relief for the citizens of Jamaica, the state-owned refinery Petrojam has once again reduced the prices of all fuel products. According to the information, Diesel and Kerosene have witnessed the highest drop of $3.06.



The refinery noted that motorists have to pay less for gas when they go to the pumps on Thursday as the prices have gone down across the island.



Petrojam said that the E-10 87 gasoline had moved down by $0.95 with the new price of the product being $176.85 per litre while a lire of E-10 90 has also gone down by $0.95 to sell for $184.85.



On the other hand, the automotive diesel oil has witnessed a major reduction of $3.06 per litre with the new price of the product being $174.97. Also, the Ultra low sulphur diesel will now be sold for $182.96 per litre after a reduction of $3.06 per litre.



The oil refinery also announced that the price of Kerosene fell by $3.06 per litre with the new price of the product being $173.06.



In the meantime, the propane cooking gas will now be sold for $0.50 less per litre at $72.46, while butane has also reduced by $0.50 to sell for $80.47 per litre.



The Government of Jamaica has asked the retailers to add their markups to the announced prices. The Government, in collaboration with the oil refinery, has always adhered to the prices of the international markets to keep up with the world.



This is to ensure that the consumers in Jamaica do not have to pay any extra amount for the basic commodities, especially the fuel products.



Not only this, but also the government ensures that the citizens does not have to face the wrath of ever increasing prices of basic products due to inflation across the world and the reduction in the prices of fuel products will be a major relief for the citizens.



