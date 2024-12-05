Jamaica announces major fuel price reductions, gas drops by $3.06

The prices of other petroleum products including diesel, kerosene and cooking gas have also dropped significantly.

Jamaica: In a significant relief for consumers across Jamaica ahead of the holiday season, the government has announced a major reduction in the prices of gas by $3.06.

The development which was announced by the state owned oil refinery, Petrojam, noted that E-10 87 is to move down by $3.06 with the price of the new product being $155.07 per litre.

It was further noted that a litre of E 10 90 will move down by $3.06. The new price of the product now stands at $161.47.

The Ultra Low Sulphur Diesel has also moved down by $2.94. The product will now be sold for $168.59.

Not only this, but the price of Kerosene will also go down by $3.06 with the new price of the product being $145.15 now.

Also, Propane Cooking Gas has been reduced by $0.77 and the price of the product now stands at $73.34 and butane will also move down by $0.92 to sell for $82.87 per litre.

The state-owned refinery asked the retailers to add their mark ups to the announced prices.

The announcement of decrease in prices of all petroleum products comes at an ideal time when the citizens and residents of Jamaica are gearing up for the upcoming holiday and festival season.

The reduction in the prices of these products will allow them to save more than earlier and use that money for other things such as shopping or decorating or even dining outside.

The general public also expressed their gratitude to the government with several of them taking to Facebook to express their satisfaction.

A user named Joan K Banton Parchment outlined, “That's a step in the right direction,” while another user stated, “PETROJAM, THE JAMAICAN PEOPLE LOVE YOU FOR THE PAST 3 MONTHS NOW. KEEP IT UP.”